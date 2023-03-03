BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury will have to wait its turn.
Friday night belonged to Champlain Valley.
Addie Hunter and Elise Berger led the charge as the top-ranked Redhawks used their size and stout defense to seize a 43-29 over third-seeded St. Johnsbury in the Division I girls basketball final at Patrick Gym.
Hunter collected 16 points and six rebounds and Berger tallied 11 points, three assists, three steals and four blocks as Champlain Valley (20-1) used a pair of game-changing runs in the middle two quarters to finish unbeaten in Vermont and snatch its first outright title since 2017.
“It’s been a while and this season we really had to work for it. It feels well-earned,” said 12th-year Redhawk coach Ute Otley, who earned her sixth outright title after leading CVU to five straight crowns from 2012-17.
It wasn’t a storybook ending for St. Johnsbury, which peaked at the end of the season, made an inspiring run to its first state final since 2019 and was looking to slay the mighty Redhawks, whose closest margin of victory this winter was 10 points.
But credit to St. Johnsbury, which lost big twice to CVU in the regular season, 60-37 and 61-42. The Hilltoppers hung tough early, battled through a tough shooting night and had a few possessions with a chance to cut into a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played well,” third-year St. J coach Jade Huntington said. “We missed some shots that we normally make. That hurt us, that got us out of our rhythm a bit and then we tried to attack but we were coming into a lot of trees down there. They are a lot bigger than us but our kids played with guts and kept taking it to the rack and still tried to hit shots from the outside.
“They defended us well but our kids really went after them tonight compared to how we played them in the past, so I am pretty proud of them.”
Hayden Wilkins, the semifinal hero who hit the game-tying shot in regulation and the game-winning 3 in overtime in an upset of No. 2 Rutland on Monday, finished with a team-high 12 points. Cassidy Kittredge collected 10 points and Kaia Anderson pulled in 11 rebounds for Hilltoppers.
But poor shooting doomed the Academy, which finished 10 of 45 (22.2%) from the floor, including a 4 of 17 effort from 3.
“We got our shots, we just couldn’t hit them,” said SJA guard Kaylee Weaver, one of two seniors on the team. “They were tall; it messed with our attacking abilities. We usually can readjust and hit our outside shots, but we just couldn’t hit them tonight.”
CVU’s size and length on both ends of the floor were effective, as was its deep bench. The Redhawks outscored the Hilltoppers 32-10 in the paint and 14-7 on second-chance points. The bench outscored St. J’s 16-2.
The Hilltoppers settled in early, a Wilkins 3 giving her club a 9-6 lead. The Redhawks led 11-10 after one and it was a 12-all game with 5:28 left in the first half.
But CVU rattled off a 10-1 spurt to lead 22-13 with under a minute to go to break. Kittredge answered on a corner 3-pointer to bring the Hilltoppers to within 22-16 at the break.
After playing a 1-2-2 zone in the opening 16 minutes, CVU switched to a half-court trap that “looks like a 1-3-1 but plays like a spread 2-3,” Otley said. The trap is a staple of CVU’s defense.
“It’s something that we’ve done all year and it was effective,” Otley said.
St. J’s offense stalled and the Redhawks took advantage. CVU went on a 12-3 run to break the game open and make it 34-19 with 3:29 to play.
“We were stuck on 22 points forever we just couldn’t buy a bucket and that hurt,” Huntington said. “That hurt a lot, we couldn’t get any offensive movement. That’s the point when most teams, the spread with CVU gets into the double digits and even deeper and deeper and we didn’t let that happen. Our defense stepped up big when we couldn’t hit shots on the offensive end.”
Wilkins ended the drought with a 3, Kittredge hit a 3 and St. J closed the third down 36-25.
With 4:47 to play in the game, Weaver finished a tough and-one to draw the Hilltoppers within 38-29. St. J then had three straight possessions to cut into the lead, but couldn’t capitalize.
Hunter scored on the other end and the Redhawks salted the game away.
Despite the loss, Huntington and the Hilltoppers elevated the program this winter and are poised to stay among the Division I elite.
“I got messages like, ‘wow, never thought you guys would be playing in a championship game,’” Huntington said. “It’s funny because we believed it all along that we could be here. It just has to do with the work that the girls have done every day together. It’s what they wanted and so they deserve to be here no question and it’s a testament to them. These last 5-6 games they’ve put together have just been pure guts.
“We’re losing two seniors so the whole team standing behind you is coming back.”
For Weaver, the tough-nosed, clutch-shooting guard, it was her final game in a Hilltopper uniform.
“This run has been amazing,” Weaver said. “We’ve had each other’s backs the whole season and to be with them for the past three years and pushing through every injury, everything, they’ve been there for me and to come to Patrick with these girls, I’ve played with them since middle school. They know the game and they just love it. It’s awesome to be with them here.”
NOTES: Friday marked the first time since 1990 that a D-I girls basketball championship game featured two women head coaches. According to the Burlington Free Press, the last time two women faced off for the Division I crown in girls basketball, legendary coach Jean Robinson and her Essex Hornets defeated Patti Wilcox’s Mount Anthony Patriots when the championship game was played at the Barre Auditorium. … It was the ninth championship game all-time for St. J including the fourth in the last seven years. The Hilltoppers are now 3-2 in Division I finals.
SJA (15-7): Kaylee Weaver 1-1-3, Cassidy Kittredge 4-0-10, Kaia Anderson 0-2-2, Hayden Wilkins 5-0-12, Emma Greenan 0-2-2. Totals: 10-FG 5-9-FT 29.
CVU (20-1): Berger 5-1-11, Addi Hunter 8-0-16, Boget 1-3-5, Jacobs 2-0-5, Vaughan 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 4-10-FT 43.
SJA 9 7 9 4 — 29
CVU 10 12 14 7 — 43
3-Point FG: S 4 (Kittredge 2, Wilkins 2); C 1 (Jacobs). Team Fouls: S 15, C 9. Fouled Out: S, Greenan.
