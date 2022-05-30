ST. JOHNSBURY — They only played one match together during the season.
In the postseason, St. J Academy juniors Javier Berenguer and Agustin Gil looked like longtime doubles partners.
Paired up prior to the tournament by coach Dan Bosco, the Hilltopper duo breezed into the finals with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Stowe’s JP Marhefka and Max Biedermann on Friday, and won the state title in straight sets Saturday over Burlington’s Khiem Nguyen and Nevin Morton, 6-4, 6-2.
An omen of sorts came May 7, when Berenguer (from Alicante, Spain) and Gil (from Torreon, Mexico) blanked Essex in two sets. It was their only match together of the season. They also played singles, as well doubles matches with other teammates.
“It was our first tournament playing doubles,” Gil said in a Monday conversation at the Kiwanis courts. “We had two games of practice [prior to the tournament].”
The decision to pair them up for the tournament was a no-brainer for coach Dan Bosco. “They both have good volleys and doubles games, so I thought they’d be great” as a doubles tandem,” he said. “They played a little bit in practice with our other players to help them prepare. They’re both great players, they work well together.”
Due to inclement weather being forecast, it was moved to an indoor venue, The Edge Sports & Fitness complex in Essex, they hadn’t played at before.”The Burlington players had played there before. The lighting was a little different. It was a challenge we had to overcome,” Bosco noted.
Berenguer and Gil had to work through some early sluggishness. “It was the hardest match we had,” Gil said. “I didn’t play that well, was nervous, but the other two guys played really good.”
“We didn’t play that good early, but we only had to play like we know how to in practice, and we did that and finished the second set fast,” Berenguer added.
The duo did not lose a set during the state tournament.
Asked if partial to singles or doubles, “I love to play doubles, that’s why I played the tournament with Augustin,” Berenguer said. “I prefer singles but like doubles because I like playing at the net.”
“I prefer a little bit more to play singles, but I really don’t care, I just like to play,” Gil remarked.
Berenguer’s club team in Spain was undefeated, but this is Gil’s first experience being undefeated. Indeed, he only took up the sport, he said, when he came to St. J Academy. “I played when I was little, and also played paddle,” he noted.
Both players plan to compete next year, but neither plans to enter tournaments in the future, they said.
St. J has now won four of the six boys trophies at the state individual tournament, including Mate Koszo in singles in 2019 and 2021 and Takahiro Matsumoto and Owen Pakseubzin in doubles in 2019.
The season continues with the D-I team tournament, which finds the Hilltoppers (13-0) hosting Harwood (2-5) on Wednesday at 3.
