PHILADELPHIA — Four St. Johnsbury Academy runners are among the nation’s elite.
All-Americans, to be official.
The Vermont state-record-holding distance medley relay (DMR) team of Evan Thornton-Sherman, Gerardo Fernandez, Hale Boyden and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic performance at the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field on Friday night.
The Hilltopper quartet ran a blistering time of 10:09.57 in the championship division to secure a top-six finish and become the first St. J Academy track and field athletes to earn All-American status.
On the strength of Hale Boyden’s 1,200-meter split of 3:11, Fernandez’s 400 split of 51.45, Andrew Thornton-Sherman’s split in the 800-meter leg (1:58) and Evan Thornton-Sherman’s scintillating 4:07 split in the 1,600-meter leg, the quartet shaved nine seconds off its qualifying time and outgunned squads from Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Virginia.
The team from Butler, Pa., won in 9:56.84, while Ridgefield, Conn., was second (10:08.89) and Corning, N.Y., third (10:09.05).
Boyden and Evan Thornton-Sherman recently graduated from high school. Fernandez is a rising senior and Andrew Thornton-Sherman a rising sophomore for St. J, which in early June claimed its second straight Division I outdoor title.
“This caps a great season, finishing in the top five in Nationals shows how strong this group is,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid. “Evan has taken the state to a new level, where not only qualifying but placing in the championship level is possible. He has been the leader, but Hale, Gerardo and Andrew had to accept the challenge and elevate their performances. To drop 9 seconds from their qualifying time was the key. Hale got us out well and was 4 seconds faster than his last 1,200, Gerardo dropped a second, Andrew moved us up a spot and Evan’s split a 4:07!”
Individually, the Thornton-Sherman brothers had a strong weekend.
On Thursday, in the opening day of the four-day meet, Evan Thornton-Sherman finished 10th in the Championship 5,000 meters, crossing in 15:00.53. Riley Hough of Michigan claimed the title in 14:21.81.
It could have been a top-eight finish for the Hilltopper star, if not for a chaotic finish.
“Evan ran in the top six for 10 laps before slipping to eighth,” Langmaid said. “The confusing finish caused Evan and several others to misjudge the finish line and he was passed after he thought he had finished, so he is officially listed as 10th. He was on a 15:20 pace for much of the race and with the lead pack that included eventual winner and national XC champion Riley Hough of Michigan. Evan did hold off Michael Bohlke of Newington (Conn.) who had won the Connecticut Distance Festival where Evan was second.”
Evan Thornton-Sherman on Sunday closed out his weekend with a 23rd place showing in the Championship mile, finishing in 4:13.27. He was the second-fastest finisher from New England. Gary Martin of Warminster, Pa., won in a blistering time of 4:03.57.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman on Friday secured his first medal at Outdoor Nationals with a runner-up showing in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 57.26 seconds and just back of winner Jonathan Carter (West Pembroke, Fla., 56.87).
On Sunday he turned in a sizzling mark of 1:58.64 to win the Freshman 800 meters, nipping Virginia runner-up Liam Keish (1:59.02).
Boyden, meanwhile, finished 21st in the Rising Stars mile on Sunday. His time of 4:20.45 gave him the second-fastest time of the participating Vermonters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.