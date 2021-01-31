St. J Girls Edge Montpelier In Nordic Meet At Craftsbury

CRAFTSBURY — Aine Fannon took third place and the St. J Academy girls edged Montpelier 21-23 in a high school Nordic meet at Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Thursday.
The teams raced against only their teammates on the two-lap, 5-kilometer freestyle course. No spectators were allowed. It was the second meet of the season for the St. J boys and girls, who opened their 2021 seasons on Jan. 23 with a home meet at Rankin Property.
Craftsbury’s Camille Bolduc was first to the tape in the girls race (15 minutes, 1 second), followed by runner-up Margaret Voisin (16:07).
Fannon followed in 16:48 while teammates Peggy Fischer took fourth (17:55), Aliza Wright sixth (18:34), Mary Fowler eighth (19:53) and Delaney Rankin 12th (21:43).
Craftsbury won the boys race with 10 points, 27 ahead of runner-up St. J. Montpelier was third with 49.
The Chargers took the top six spots, including winner Aiden Casey (12:36) and runner-up Cormac Leahy (12:37).
Luke Chadderdon led St. J in seventh place (14:41). Hilltoppers Nick Reed (15:12, ninth), Jude Coe (15:56, 10th), Ryan Callaghan (15:58, 11th) and Nathan Lenzini (16:08, 13th) followed.
St. J has 20 newcomers on its 30-person team, plenty to do with COVID-19 changes in other sports.
The Hilltoppers are slated to compete again on Friday (2 p.m.) against Lyndon, North Country and Lamoille at Kingdom Trails.
