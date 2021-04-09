St. J Girls Youth Lacrosse Off To Flying Start In 2021

In a sport where speed is key, the St. J Rec girls youth lacrosse program is off to a fast start in 2021.
Despite the pandemic and aided by warm weather, the program has already had five weeks of indoor preseason practices before starting its regular season outdoors on March 23. The season runs through early July.
“We had a very successful indoor season, our first,” said Tom Turek, the 17th-year champion of the St. J girls lax program. “Normally, winter season is pick up on Sunday mornings at the Academy Field House, but due to COVID, that was not possible. The result was a formal program developed by the Rec Department on the turf at Fenton Chester Arena with 36 girls, coached by myself and 12 volunteer SJA varsity players. This may pave the way for a yearly indoor season, should turf be available.”
Originally scheduled to be indoors for the first three weeks of the regular season, St. J lacrosse has been outdoors at United Baptist Church and the NVRH fields due to the recent uptick in COVID cases. The warmth and early snowmelt have helped the cause.
The program has 65 girls on three full teams, all with separate practices and game schedules. The games are all against Vermont teams, home and away. But if restrictions loosen, St. J will play colleagues in Hanover, Lebanon and New London.
Molly Gleason and Tiffany Lasnier are coaching the third- and fourth-grade team. Turek is guiding the 5/6 team and Julie Kimber is leading the 7/8 squad.
Assisting Turek and Kimber are former St. J standouts Jaime Wood and Bria Willis, who played collegiate lacrosse at Colby-Sawyer and Castleton.
“We are thrilled to see them come full circle and giving back with all their experience and knowledge,” Turek said.
Joining the staff is Katherine Siner, a former Hilltopper player who was also a college goaltender.
Siner will coach the grade 1/2 skills program, which starts on April 19. Registration at this level is still open, and all girls grades 1/2 from the surrounding area are welcome. Sticks and goggles are provided; players only need a mouthguard.
Those practices will be Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:45-5:45, at the NVRH field, next to the community garden.
Boys lacrosse registration for grades 3-8, meanwhile, is still open.
