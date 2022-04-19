St. J Holds Spring-Break Mixed Doubles Tourney At Kiwanis

ST. JOHNSBURY — To kick off Spring Break, the St. Johnsbury Academy varsity tennis teams partnered up for a mixed doubles tournament on April 18.
Coaches Dan Bosco and John Sayarath hope the tournament will become an annual event — a way to mix up practices during spring break week. The student-athletes on varsity teams commit to staying on campus during the break to participate in week-long and weekend practices and matches, and the tournament is a way to add some fun to the schedule. The inaugural match at the Kiwanis courts in St. Johnsbury was a successful event and a lot of fun for the two teams.
“It is nice to bring the two teams together and have a mix with different players teaming up. It brings a lot of good energy to the teams,” Bosco, the boys coach, said.
Bosco came up with the idea for the tournament and suggested it to Sayarath, the girls coach, who immediately bought into the plan and spent the weekend organizing the draw, arranging snacks for the student-athletes, small prizes to be awarded to the finalists and a sportsmanship award.
The students were organized into three groups of mixed doubles teams and competed in a round-robin format. The tournament had a total of 18 players, nine boys and nine girls. Every team ended up playing three pro-set matches of eight games each. The top four teams received trophies, and two other players received the sportsmanship award.
Bosco and Sayarath are optimistic about the season ahead for the teams. “This is a great group of students,” Bosco said of the boys team. “One of the most talented and versatile teams I have coached.”
Bosco has coached several Academy players to state championships, including Mate Koszo (2021, 2019) and Takahiro Matsumoto and Owen Pakseubsin (2019 doubles state champs). “If all goes well, this year we will be a contender for the title as a team,” he added.
Coach Sayarath is inspired by the enthusiasm and spirit of the girls team.
“I have been really impressed by the leadership and positivity,” he said. “We played a really tight first match against [2021] league champion Montpelier, and while we ended up short 3-4, we made our opponents work for every point in extended matches, many of which went to tiebreakers. This group has a lot of grit and gusto, and will only improve as the season goes on.”
This is Sayarath’s 13th year of coaching, and he returns this season after a two-year hiatus. Like the boy’s team, the girls’ team has had several state champions and finalists including Kimicho Gordon (2006) and Ayame Yazama (2013 state champion, 2014, 2015 finalist), and teams (boys and girls) that have won the Mountain League title (2010) and have made it to final four in the state tournament (2009, 2010).
Monday’s student tournament concluded in time for the Monday night men’s tennis group to take the courts for the first time this season. The students look forward to a week of practices and clinics to tune-up for matches with Rutland on Saturday (boys at home, girls away). The winners of the inaugural mixed doubles spring break tournament were:
The winners #1 were Mary Fowler & Javier Berenguer, #2 were Lola Hajek Linares & Frederick Heineking, #3 were McKenna Brochu & Jorge Trade Estrada, and #4 were Jaunita Narvas Espinal & Barnados Barrios. The sportsmanship award went to Maya Bakowski and Nicholas Wright.
