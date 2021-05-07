St. J Lacrosse’s Bourgeois Commits To NVU-Lyndon

LYNDONVILLE — Isabel Bourgeois, a defender from St. Johnsbury Academy, has committed to the NVU-Lyndon women’s lacrosse program for the 2021-22 season.
A defenseman, Bourgeois is in her initial varsity season at SJA, as the Hilltoppers’ 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Still, she was identified as being one of the players to watch in the preseason. Bourgeois is a multi-sport athlete, having competed at the varsity level in gymnastics for four seasons and soccer for two seasons. She may also pursue soccer at Lyndon.
Bourgeois, who will study Elementary Education at Lyndon, has been a high-honors student all four years in high school. She was a silver medalist at the Vermont SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Competition and was named the Career and Technical Education student of the quarter in culinary, human services and welding.
NVU-Lyndon head coach Courtney Novak is excited to add Bourgeois to her roster. “Her athleticism, aggressiveness and understanding of the defensive end will help us form a strong unit. I look forward to working with her for the next four years.”
Tom Forster, Bourgeois’ coach at St. Johnsbury, feels she will contribute right away to the Hornets. “Isabel is a great team player. She has played defense since fifth grade, understands where to be and what to do intuitively. She is a strong leader on the defense and on the team. I am sure Isabel will be physically and mentally ready to start playing for NVU on Day 1.”
