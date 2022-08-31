St. J Meets Hartford In Week 1 Clash Of Contenders

Feels like it happens in Week 1 every season — two of Division I’s titans colliding in an opening-week showdown.
Hartford and St. Johnsbury again will clash Friday night to open the 2022 Vermont high school football season. They are ranked second and third in the Free Press preseason football poll behind early favorite Champlain Valley Union.
“It’s the toughest opener in the state,” St. J 10th-year coach Rich Alercio said.
St. J, which went to the finals three times from 2016-19, is coming off a 4-4 season after a loss in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Essex — a team the Hilltoppers beat in the regular season.
SJA returns nine key players, including star two-way senior lineman Dawson Wilkins along with starting dual-threat quarterback Quinn Murphy and dangerous wideout Alejandro Orozco. They also have a number of key additions, including Woodstock transfer Simon North, who has earned a starting spot at guard and linebacker.
“He’s got a nose for the ball,” Alercio said.
The Hilltoppers believe they are more talented than last season. Alercio liked what he saw in last Friday night’s home scrimmage with North Country. St. J scored on every possession of the first half.
“We executed well and avoided penalties,” Alercio said.
Gavynn Kenney-Young, a big, athletic senior linbeacker and wide receiver, also kicked a 38-yard field goal in the scrimmage. Anthoni Guinard, meanwhile, will get the first crack out of the backfield as the starting tailback.
Hartford, which nearly picked off state finalist Champlain Valley in the semifinals before losing on a late field goal, returns much of its offensive roster that was primarily sophomores last season.
Key players on offense are quarterback Brayden Trombly, running back Brody Tyburski and linemen AJ Aldrich and Connor Tierney. Tyburski has the potential to be a breakout player in the backfield while Tierney is one the state’s top lineman.
“They are very physical on both sides of the ball,” Alercio said.
One of the top matchups in the state will help kick off another football season in Vermont. After a long offseason, both sides are raring to go.
“We need to continue to execute and avoid unforced errors,” Alercio said. “Hopefully, fans can expect to see the same things we have shown for the past nine years — an exciting offense and a sound defense.”
——
PREVIEW CAPSULE
Division I
Head Coach: Rich Alercio (10th season)
Assistant Coaches: John Lovett, Kirk Becker, Tom Lovett, Travis Bugbee, Julia Kearney, Mark Qualter.
Last Year’s Record: 4-4, lost in first round of playoffs to eventual state champion Essex
Graduation Losses: Sam Begin, Jacob Silver.
Returnees: Dawson Wilkins, Sr., OL/DL; Quinn Murphy, Sr., QB/DB; Alex Orozco, Sr., WR/DB; Gavynn Kenney-Young, Sr., WR/LB; Caleb Pontt, Sr., WR/DB; Spencer Hayes, Jr., LB/OL; Coulson Angell, Jr., WR/LB; Josh Quad, Soph., OL/DL; John Kelley, Jr., WR/DB.
Newcomers: Anthoni Guinard, Jr., RB/LB; Simon North, Sr., RB/LB; Edwin Stephenson, Jr., OL/DL; Henry Roy, Sr., OL/DL; Lynn Li, Jr., OL/DL; Holden Newland, Jr., QB/LB; Carter Bunnel, Soph., QB/DB; Joe Silver, Jr., WR/DB.
Players To Watch: Dawson Wilkins: size, speed, strength, agility; Quinn Murphy: dual-threat QB; Alex Orozco: speed receiver, lockdown CB; Gavynn Kenney-Young: tall, athletic receiver; Anthoni Guinard: athletic RB; Simon North: athletic player with a nose for the ball.
Season Outlook: “We will be more competitive than last year,” Alercio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.