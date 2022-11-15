A St. Johnsbury native who has made a name for himself on the professional Snocross stage is retiring.
Lincoln Lemieux says a bad crash back in January as well as wanting to spend more time with his family were both factors in his retirement.
While competing during an AMSOIL Championship Snocross event in Dubuque, Iowa, Lemieux was involved in a crash and another snowmobile landed on him. He broke nine ribs, had compression fractures, an avulsion fracture in his back and punctured a lung.
“That was part of the reason I am retiring,” Lemieux said. “Also, all of the other injuries are adding up. The other part is, I have a daughter and wife. My wife was amazing to support me for so many years, long winters alone and through many injuries but when you have a child it changes so many things. It’s not realistic to be injured and also be a father. So both of these factored into me retiring.”
He now lives in Barnet with his wife, Kathryn, and daughter, Charlotte.
Lemieux says he has been racing since he was 6 years old — 22 years. He began racing in the National Pro Class when he was 20 and continued to do so for nine seasons.
“One of my favorite memories is getting bronze in the X games,” Lemieux said. “Another was winning the season opener after dislocating my shoulder three days prior. Any win or podium is a great memory.”
Retiring from competing, but certainly not from the sport. Last year, Lemieux created the One Three Motorsports team. He said that the team was created with the intention that he would continue to race for many more years. Now, the plan has shifted for him to manage One Three Motorsports alongside his friend Jake DaSilva, father Joe Lemieux and family friend Scott Calderwood.
With three racers on the team this coming season, Lemieux will serve as their rider coach and mentor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.