St. J, North Country Are Top Seeds As VPA Boys Hoops Brackets Released

St. Johnsbury in Division I and North Country in Division II are No. 1 seeds, as the Vermont Principals’ Association released its brackets for the 2022 high school boys basketball tournament.
The first round gets underway Tuesday.
Of the seven local teams, five have seeds five or better in their respective divisions.
Hazen in D-III grabbed the No. 2 seed. Blue Mountain is seeded No. 4 and Danville No. 5 in D-IV.
Back in D-II, No. 17 Lake Region (1-18) will visit No. 16 Lyndon (4-16) in a Tuesday night play-in game. The Vikings swept the Rangers in the regular season, 54-39 and 55-29, the latter coming in the last game of the season.
The winner will visit North Country (18-1) in the first round on Wednesday. The Falcons, runner-up last season, are the top seed for a second straight winter. Defending champion Montpelier is the No. 2 seed.
St. Johnsbury (17-1), which finished with the most wins in the regular season since going undefeated and earning the No. 1 seed in 2013, has a first-round bye. The Hilltoppers will host the winner of No. 9 Mt. Mansfield and No. 8 Brattleboro in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
Hazen finished at 15-4 behind top seed Winooski. The Wildcats, seeded second or better for the fourth straight season, will welcome No. 15 Mill River in the first round.
Blue Mountain (16-4) will host No. 13 Sharon in the first round Tuesday while Danville (13-7) welcomes No. 12 Grace Christian on Wednesday. If the Bucks and Bears win, it will set up a Saturday night showdown between the area D-IV rivals.
Unbeaten Rivendell is the top seed in D-IV at 18-0.
Full brackets available at scorebooklive.com/vermont/basketball/brackets.
The area teams’ matchups for the opening two rounds:
DIVISION I
Quarterfinal
Friday, March 4
No. 9 Mt. Mansfield-No. 8 Brattleboro winner at No. 1 St. Johnsbury (17-1), 7
——
DIVISION II
Play-In
Tuesday, March 1
No. 17 Lake Region (1-18) at No. 16 Lyndon (4-16), 7
First Round
Wednesday, March 2
Lake Region-Lyndon winner at North Country (18-1), 7
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 4
No. 9 Harwood-No. 8 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region or Lyndon-North Country winner, 7
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday, March, 1
No. 15 Mill River (4-16) at No. 2 Hazen (15-4), 7
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 4
No. 10 Windsor-No. 7 Northfield winner vs. Mill River-Hazen winner, 7
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Tuesday, March 1
No. 13 Sharon (4-16) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (16-4), 7
Wednesday, March 2
No. 12 Grace Christian (4-8) at No. 5 Danville (13-7), 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 5
Grace Christian-Danville winner vs. Sharon-Blue Mountain winner, 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.