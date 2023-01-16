St. J Prospectors Earn Win, Three Top-Four Finishes

Pictured in the team photo are coach Henry Thomas, Layla McGarvin, Payten Lathe, Jocelyn Allen, Cole Brown, Landon Therriault, Jax Palmer and coach Jack Palmer. (Contributed photo)

The St. Johnsbury Prospectors Junior High wrestling team competed at Cardigan Mountain School on Saturday.

Four athletes earned top-four finishes. Payten Lathe took first place, Layla McGarvin and Jax Palmer captured third place and Landon Therriault earned fourth.

