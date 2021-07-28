St. J Rec Again Wins Annual State Rec T&F Meet

LYNDON CENTER — The St. Johnsbury Recreation Department continued its ownership of the annual summertime Vermont Youth Recreation Track & Field meet last Saturday, July 24 at Lyndon Institute’s Bob Heath Track.
In combined girls and boys team scoring, St. J outdistanced runner up Colchester to come away winners for the 12th time in the last 14 years.
Combined Team Scores: St. Johnsbury 464, Colchester 387, Burlington 198, Newport City 183, Brattleboro 158, Champlain Valley 147, SB 142, Hartford 100, Lake Region 91, Brighton 41, St. Albans 25.
Girls: St. J 186, Colch 148, N.C. 128, CV 109, SB 96, Burl 85, Bratt. 76, Lake Region 30, Brighton 30, Hartford 19, St. Albans 1.
Boys: St. J 278, Colch 239, Burl 113, Bratt 82, Hartford 81, Lake Region 61, N.C. 55, SB 46, CV 38, St. Albans 25, Brighton 10.
Individual St. J Rec State Champions:
GIRLS
7-8 Softball Throw: Kennedy Collins, 44.5
9-10 Running Long Jump: Casey Kendall, 11-1
13-14 Running Long Jump: Lola Ide, 13-10.5
13-14 Shot Put: Ainsley Kendall, 21-1
9-10 Discus: Louisa White, 22-3
13-14 100M Relay: 1:00.2 (Ainsley Kendall, Izzy Currier, Lola Ide, Isabella Butler)
13-14 100M Dash: Isabella Butler, 13.6
13-14 200M Dash: Isabella Butler, 28.61
BOYS
11-12 Running Long Jump: Foster Rousseau, 13-0
11-12 Discus: Kingston Carey, 63-2.5
13-14 100M Relay: 58.3 (Gunner Currier, Isaac Lenzini, Luke Bostic, Ryder Smith)
13-14 1,600M Run: Joel Thornton-Sherman, 5:48.7
9-10 800M Run: Al Harden, 3:10.1
11-12 800M Run: Joel Thornton-Sherman 2:47.5
7-8 400M Dash: Amos Dedham, 1:35.3
11-12 100M Dash: Foster Rousseau, 13.6
13-14 High Jump: Gunner Currier, 4-5
11-12 80M Hurdles: Kingston Carey, 16.4
13-14 80M Hurdles: Gunner Currier, 14.9
Here are event winners from members of nearby teams:
GIRLS
9-10 Softball Throw: Keira Cole, Brighton 70-10
9-10 800M Run: Keira Cole, Brighton 2:51.04
11-12 800M Run: Avery Hansen, Newport City 3:09.1
11-12 Shot Put: Avery Hansen, Newport City, 22-5
11/12 100M Relay: Newport City 1:06.7 (Aubrey Sicotte, Avery Hansen, Greta Nolan, Myrah Kearse)
10 year old 1,600M Run: Chloe Bapp, Lake Region 8:28
9-10 200M Dash: Kiera Cole, Brighton 32.02
13-14 High Jump: Morgan Shaffer, Newport City, 4-5
BOYS
13-14 Running Long Jump: Adler Lahar, Lake Region 14-1
11-12 Softball Throw: Oscar Forsay, Lake Region 147-3
11-12 Shot Put: Oscar Forsay, 26-11
9-10 100M Relay: Newport City, 1:12.25 (Montgomery Wood, Benjamin Campbell, Ryan Shaffer, Dillon Heron)
7-8 50M Relay: Newport City, 42.5 (Oliver Sykes, Peter Cilwik, Szomody-Vaezzadeh)
13-14 100M Dash: Adler Lahar, Lake Region 13:08
