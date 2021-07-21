St. J Rec Athletes Compete At Burlington Track Meet

St. Johnsbury Recreation athletes competed in a youth track and field meet on Friday night at Burlington High School.
Hosted by Sprinticity, Colchester, Burlington and Champlain Valley had kids participating.
Local results:
7-8 BOYS
Andrew Quintin — Third in long jump, 6-11; third in 200, 41.12; third in 50, 7.88.
Andre Abella — First in softball throw, 53-3; second in 100, 18.47.
9-10 BOYS
Rene Simakaski — Second in softball throw, 59-2; sixth in 200, 43.39; first in 800, 3:37.73.
9-10 GIRLS
Casey Kendall — Third in Softball throw, 58-8; second in 400, 1:20.45; first in 800, 3:14.92.
Louisa White — Fourth in 100, 18.70; third in 200, 43.65.
11-12 BOYS
Foster Rousseau — First in 100, 13.60; first in shot put, 21-6; first in long jump, 11-9.
13-14 BOYS
Isaac Lenzini — Second in 1,600, 5:36.62; second in 800, 2:38.33; second in long jump, 11-7.
Gunner Currier — Second in high jump, 4-4; third in 800, 2:39.48; third in 1,600, 5:42.78.
Brody Quintin — First in shot put, 27-0.5; first in discus, 58-4.5; fourth in long jump, 10-3.
13-14 GIRLS
Elizabeth “Izzy” Butler — First in 100, 13.60; first in 200, 28.61; first in long jump, no official distance.
Ainsley Kendall — First in shot put, 20-1; third in 100M, 15.07; second in 200, 32.07.
