St. J Rec Athletes Compete At Burlington Track Meet

St. J Rec Athletes Compete At Burlington Track Meet
Casey Kendall runs the 100 meters during the first day of St. J Recreation's summer track and field program at Ray Frey Track on Tuesday, June, 23, 2020. The first group of the evening, kids ages 7-10, worked on throwing, running and jumping while practicing social distancing. The program is run under the direction of Jamie Ryan, Chip Langmaid and Dale Urie, along with current and former local track and field standouts. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

St. Johnsbury Recreation athletes competed in a youth track and field meet on Friday night at Burlington High School.

Hosted by Sprinticity, Colchester, Burlington and Champlain Valley had kids participating.

Local results:

7-8 BOYS

Andrew Quintin — Third in long jump, 6-11; third in 200, 41.12; third in 50, 7.88.

Andre Abella — First in softball throw, 53-3; second in 100, 18.47.

9-10 BOYS

Rene Simakaski — Second in softball throw, 59-2; sixth in 200, 43.39; first in 800, 3:37.73.

9-10 GIRLS

Casey Kendall — Third in Softball throw, 58-8; second in 400, 1:20.45; first in 800, 3:14.92.

Louisa White — Fourth in 100, 18.70; third in 200, 43.65.

11-12 BOYS

Foster Rousseau — First in 100, 13.60; first in shot put, 21-6; first in long jump, 11-9.

13-14 BOYS

Isaac Lenzini — Second in 1,600, 5:36.62; second in 800, 2:38.33; second in long jump, 11-7.

Gunner Currier — Second in high jump, 4-4; third in 800, 2:39.48; third in 1,600, 5:42.78.

Brody Quintin — First in shot put, 27-0.5; first in discus, 58-4.5; fourth in long jump, 10-3.

13-14 GIRLS

Elizabeth “Izzy” Butler — First in 100, 13.60; first in 200, 28.61; first in long jump, no official distance.

Ainsley Kendall — First in shot put, 20-1; third in 100M, 15.07; second in 200, 32.07.

