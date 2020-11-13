St. J Recreation canceled the 2020-21 winter youth basketball season because of COVID-19.
The decision came via news release on Friday after Gov. Phil Scott’s Executive Order postponed all non-school-based sports leagues until Dec. 15 due to the rapid increase in community spread of the coronavirus.
In the absence of managing a basketball program this winter, St. J Rec will be focusing its efforts on providing opportunities outdoor recreational opportunities for children and families.
“We will be consulting with the St. Johnsbury Academy COVID Response Team and government officials on how and when we can best provide these opportunities,” the news release said. “We appreciate your understanding in this matter and ask that you do your best to stay safe and remain vigilant in slowing the spread of this virus. We look forward to the sounds of bouncing basketballs, laughter, high fives and cheering parents and teammates when safe.”
Refunds will be issued for those who already made a deposit.
