St. J Rec Firing Up Winter Lacrosse Program

It’s lacrosse season in winter.
The St. Johnsbury Recreation Department is offering area girls in grades 2-8 a chance to get a jump on the spring lacrosse season with indoor training at Fenton Chester Arena. Tom Turek, along with volunteers from St. J Academy, will lead the program.
This four-week mini-program has a strict cap of 32 athletes and starts this Saturday.
Training will take place on Saturdays from 2:30-4 p.m. starting Feb. 20 and from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays starting on Feb. 26. The cost for the program is $55. Tuition assistance and loaner equipment are available to those in need. Contact Director of Recreation Programs Joe Fox at 802-751-2304 for details.
All participants and their families are expected to follow the latest COVID guidelines from the State of Vermont. No spectators will be permitted in the facility and all athletes will be subject to a health screening upon entering and will be required to wear masks at all times.
Fenton Chester Arena will not be heated, so athletes should dress and layer accordingly. Winter hats and thin gloves are recommended, as well as sweatpants and a sweatshirt. There is no ice this year, so the turf is down.
