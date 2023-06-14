St. J Rec Girls Lacrosse Concludes Season In Middlebury

The St. J Rec girls lacrosse teams attended the annual “Green Mountain Shoot Out”, also known as the Middlebury Jamboree over the weekend. The two teams had 34 girls from grades 5-8 attend, and eight coaches. Some were first-year players. The 5/6 and 7/8 teams played a total of 10 games over the two days against teams from Vermont and New York. Back row: coach Eric Wills, coach Tiffany Lasnier, coach CJ Scott, Layla McGarvin, Kaedyn Kendall, Amelia Webster, Josie Thomas, Adele Stinson, Josie Royer, Addison Scott, Shannon Jones, Makayla Ott, Orleans Germond, Devlin Murphy, coach Polly Currier, coach Tom Turek and coach Molly Gleason. Middle row: Antonia Montague, Ayla Brown, Kenzi Lasnier, Willa Davis, Brooklyn Gingue, Joely Wright, Angelina Lasnier, Ava Barrett, Alissa Gonyer, Whitney Gingue, Jadis Lafond and coach Jen McGarvin. Front row: Ashley Heath, Willa Mantius, Bijou St. Pierre, Seraphina Leafe, Mo Heath, Poppy Beniash and Calla Wills. Missing: Taylor Murphy, Avrill Scott and coach Gwen Lantagne.
