St. J Rec Lacrosse Registration Opens Wednesday Mar 7, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. J Recreation Department is opening registration for boys and girls lacrosse, grades K-8.Boys and girls teams are 3/4, 5/6 and 7/8. Co-ed skills with be grades K-2. Flyers with QR codes can be scanned for a direct link to the registration site.Anyone with questions or requiring help with registration can call the RecFit front desk at 802-751-2305. 