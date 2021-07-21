St. J Rec Middle School Girls Lax Competes In Stowe

This past weekend the St. Johnsbury lacrosse community sent, for the first time, travel teams to a regional tournament, including a middle school team and a high school team.
The high school team reached the semifinals. As for the middle school team, it was comprised of 20 girls from grades 6-8, with one fifth-grader. All the girls were from the St. Johnsbury Recreation program.
The girls practiced for two weeks, then competed in the nationally-organized Bitter Lacrosse Tournament in Stowe, competing against four teams from Massachusetts to Maryland. Coaches were former St. J Academy (2016) standouts Kaylee Sandvil and Bria Willis.
Team members include coach Bria Willis, Kelsey Greenwood, Kaylee Goodsell, Sophia Bunnell, Kailyn Neurath, Angelina Lasnier, Molly Kimber, Brooklyn Hibshman, Rowyn Tomczk, Riley O’Brien, Alena Brittain, Emily Counter, Devlin Murphy, Anika Giese, Emily Morgan, Gabby Atkins, coach Kaylee Sandvil, Kiara Carter, goalie, Esme Cobb, Makayla Ott, Bailey Levine and Ayla Brown.
