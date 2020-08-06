Here are local results from the USATF 2020 Youth Virtual Summer Challenge (also known as virtual youth nationals). Entries were submitted from July 10-July 31, with several from the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department.
St. J athletes and their results include:
GIRLS
Age 7-8: Willa Mantius, 2nd place, 400m, 1:38.0; Mantius 2nd, 800m, 3:30.0
Age 9-10: Casey Kendall, 6th, long jump, 2.82 m; Kendall 10th, 100m, 16.7 seconds; Kendall 14th, 400m, 1:27.5
BOYS
Age 9-10: Rene Simakaski, 10th, long jump, 1.79 m; Simakaski 13th, 400m, 1:47.8; Simakaski 16th, 100m, 22.8 seconds.
Age 11-12: Joel Thornton-Sherman, 10th, 1 mile, 6:15.0; John Thornton-Sherman 18th, 7:33.0.
Age 13-14: Andrew Thornton-Sherman, 4th, 400m, 1:04.0; Brodie Ryan, 5th, discus, 27.71m.
