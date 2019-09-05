ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Recreation recently announced the start of a third- and fourth-grade flag football program, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Last year, St. Johnsbury Academy star quarterback Jake Cady received the Gatorade Player of the Year award. As part of his award, he received a $1,000 check to donate to the cause of his choice. He chose St. J Rec, specifically naming a desire to increase the options for local youth to get involved with football. In consultation with SJA coach Rich Alercio, he decided that a youth flag (no tackle) program would be a great entry point to the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.