St. J Rec Youth Lacrosse Starts Sunday
Buy Now

Bailey Lavigne chases down a loose ball during a St. J Recreation youth lacrosse program grades 6-9 intrasquad scrimmage at Union Baptist Church in Waterford on Friday, July 24, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The St. Johnsbury Recreation Department’s youth lacrosse season kicks off Sunday at the St. J Academy Field House.

Players in grades 3-8 are welcome, with teams being separated by age group and gender. The boys will practice from noon to 2 on Sunday while the girls will be immediately after, from 2-4.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.