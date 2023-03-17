St. J Rec Youth Lacrosse Starts Sunday

Bailey Lavigne chases down a loose ball during a St. J Recreation youth lacrosse program grades 6-9 intrasquad scrimmage at Union Baptist Church in Waterford on Friday, July 24, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The St. Johnsbury Recreation Department’s youth lacrosse season kicks off Sunday at the St. J Academy Field House.
Players in grades 3-8 are welcome, with teams being separated by age group and gender. The boys will practice from noon to 2 on Sunday while the girls will be immediately after, from 2-4.
Players can register online beforehand through RecFit’s website, by calling RecFit (802-751-2305) or register in-person on Sunday.
It is highly recommended that players register beforehand and attend the first practice.
The teams are open to anybody and there are no tryouts. Also, the team is not limited to St. Johnsbury residents. Players from all surrounding towns are encouraged to join.
Practices will be indoors for the first three weeks of the season, either at the Field House or the Union Baptist Church gym. The full schedule can be found on the RecFit website. Practices will shift outdoors the week of April 10.
That same week will be the start of the skills program which is open to boys and girls, grades K-2. This program does not have any games, but practices twice a week for an hour outdoors at NVRH field. The skills program has an emphasis on learning the basics of lacrosse and developing the players’ skills — such as learning to pick up the ball, how to cradle and how to properly hold the stick.
The season for the boys and girls teams in the 3-8 program will run through the middle of June and consist of a full schedule with both home and away games. Coordinators want parents to know that there is a travel schedule and it is expected that players participate in both the home and away games. There will be parent carpools if needed.
Most of the games are on weekends and most of the away games are doubleheaders to help limit travel time during the week.
The K-2 skills program has a $25 registration fee. For the 3-8 program, the fee is $125 for the entire season, which includes loaner equipment on a first come, first serve basis. There are loaner sticks for almost all of the girl players. There are some helmets, pads and gloves available for boys players but they are encouraged to get their own equipment if able.
The St. J Rec Department is always looking for volunteers to help out. Anyone interested in helping coach any of the youth teams should reach out to coordinators Rich Alercio and Julia Kearney at RecFit for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.