St. J Relay Team Earns All-American Status With Fifth-Place Finish At Nationals

St. Johnsbury Academy's Jaden Beardsley, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee and Gerardo Fernandez blazed to fifth place in the sprint medley relay championship event at the New Balance Nationals indoor track and field meet on Friday in Boston — the program's second All-American finish in the past year. (Contributed photo)
BOSTON — Another national meet. Another All-American performance.
The St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman blazed to fifth in the sprint medley relay championship event at the New Balance Nationals indoor track and field meet on Friday in Boston — the program’s second All-American finish in the past year.
Bugbee (200 meters), Beardsley (200), Fernandez (400) and Thornton-Sherman (800) finished in a Vermont record time of 3:31.03 to beat out traditional powers Hall High School in Connecticut, Union Catholic (N.J.) and Cary Academy of North Carolina. The top six teams in the national event earn All-American status.
Seton Hall Prep of New Jersey claimed victory in 3:27.42.
The Hilltoppers’ time was the fastest ever run by a Vermont high school team, indoors or outdoors.
The distance medley relay team of Evan Thornton-Sherman, Fernandez, Hale Boyden and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic fourth-place performance last summer at the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
