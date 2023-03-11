St. J Relay Team Earns All-American Status With Fifth-Place Finish At Nationals

St. Johnsbury Academy's Jaden Beardsley, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee and Gerardo Fernandez blazed to fifth place in the sprint medley relay championship event at the New Balance Nationals indoor track and field meet on Friday in Boston — the program's second All-American finish in the past year. (Contributed photo)

BOSTON — Another national meet. Another All-American performance.

The St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman blazed to fifth in the sprint medley relay championship event at the New Balance Nationals indoor track and field meet on Friday in Boston — the program’s second All-American finish in the past year.

