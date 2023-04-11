St. J Reloads, Looks To Defend D-I Boys Tennis Title

St. Johnsbury for the first time is the reigning Vermont boys Division I tennis champion.
Despite some key losses, the Hilltoppers have reloaded and are ready to take aim at a repeat.
Seniors Jorge Trade, Agustin Gil and junior Nicholas Wright are returning from last year’s 17-0 undefeated championship team.
Along with some key newcomers, the Academy is hoping it can repeat the success it enjoyed last spring when the Hilltoppers toppled fellow unbeaten Burlington 5-2 to claim the school’s first tennis championship.
“Our first three singles players should be able to compete with anyone in the state,” said first-year SJA boys tennis coach Peter Mantius, who steps in for Daniel Bosco after spending a couple of seasons guiding the SJA girls tennis teams in 2019 and 2021. “There is significant depth throughout the lineup and strong leadership from our co-captains, Jorge and Agustin.”
Luis Guzman Hernandez will give the Hilltoppers a vaunted top three. Hernandez was the team’s No. 1 in Tuesday’s season opener when SJA hosted Mt. Mansfield inside the Field House,
Fernando Gutierrez Gonzalez opened the season at No. 4 singles and Nicholas Wright at No. 5.
“Interesting thing about this team, Agustin and Fernando are phenomenal padel players [a racket sport typically played in doubles on a smaller surface than tennis],” Mantius said. “It’s a really big sport where they are from and they’ve taken those skills and brought them to tennis. Their volleying skills are unreal.”
Gil, along with graduated Javier Berenguer, teamed up last spring to claim the state doubles title, toppling Burlington’s Nevin Morton and Kheim Nguyen 6-4, 6-2.
The Hilltoppers have enjoyed a strong run of championships on the hard courts. Mate Koszo won back-to-back individual state titles in 2019 and 2021 (no season in 2020 because of COVID) while Takahiro Matsumoto and Owen Pakseubzin won the program’s first doubles title in 2019.
Among the departed players include last year’s No. 1 singles player Bernardo Barrios, Berenguer, fellow singles contributor Frederik Heineking, Brandon Liddick, Patricio Gonzalez Ortiz, Rene Orvananos and Andrew Dahms.
The bevy of newcomers includes Gonzalez, Hernandez, Andres Correra Rosas, Enrique Martinon Serrano, Riku Momozawa, Julian Wilkes, Tiago Chang, Filippo Luccioli, Andres Burillo Lozano and Alejandro Marquez Pintado.
“They are all boarding students and there is really strong leadership among the group,” Mantius said. “They have been a pleasure to coach so far; they are all so knowledgeable about racket sports. Some of the guys like Jorge and Luis have worked hard to help the guys with less experience, which has been helpful to me.”
Mantius also noted there will be stiff competition for the players competing at the No. 1 and 2 doubles spots.
St. J hopes to play outside, weather permitting, on the refurbished Kiwanis Courts when North Country visits on Saturday.
PREVIEW CAPSULE
ST. JOHNSBURY ACADEMY
Division I
Head Coach: Peter Mantius (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 17-0, Division I state champions
Graduation Losses: Brandon Liddick, Bernardo Barrios, Javier Berenguer, Frederik Heineking, Patricio Gonzalez Ortiz, Rene Orvananos, Andrew Dahms.
Returnees: Jorge Trade, Sr., Singles; Agustin Gil, Sr., Singles; Nicholas Wright, Jr., Singles.
Newcomers: Andres Correra Rosas, Fernando Gutierrez Gonzalez, Luis Guzman Hernandez, Enrique Martinon Serrano, Riku Momozawa, Julian Wilkes, Tiago Chang, Filippo Luccioli, Andres Burillo Lozano, Alejandro Marquez Pintado.
Players to Watch: Jorge Trade, Agustin Gil, Luis Guzman.
Season Outlook: “This year’s team looks to defend their state championship,” Mantius said. “Despite the loss of a number of key players, we have reloaded, and our first three singles players should be able to compete with anyone in the state. There is significant depth throughout the lineup and strong leadership from our co-captains, Jorge and Agustin.”
