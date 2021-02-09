St. J Rises, Lyndon’s Wheeler Vaults To Second In GS At Burke Mountain

Curtis Wheeler’s first high school race was on familiar terrain.
And the Lyndon freshman turned in a strong debut at Burke Mountain on Monday — rallying for a second-place finish in a two-run giant slalom.
A Newark local and former Burke Mountain Academy skier, Wheeler laid down the day’s fastest run, nearly breaking 36 seconds on his second sprint down the GS course on a chilly, sun-splashed day in the Northeast Kingdom.
“He told me he overskied his first run and he was going to cut the line off in his second run,” said LI coach John Kresser. “He obviously did. It was a great run.”
Hammering down in 36.09 seconds, Wheeler finished with a two-run time of 1:14.34 to narrowly overtake St. J standout Tommy Zschau (1:14.42). South Burlington’s Rex Jewell grabbed victory in 1:14.19. The three were the only skiers to go under 37 seconds, all on the second run.
“Curtis is a real competitor; he really wants to do well,” Kresser said. “I hadn’t worked with him before but he’s eager to learn. He’s going to be one of the better ski racers we’ve had at LI in a while.”
It was the second meet of the pandemic-shortened 2021 alpine season. Wheeler or Zschau did not compete in last week’s opener.
Zschau put together two strong runs (37.78 and 36.64) to lead the Hilltoppers to the team win. With four racers in the top seven, St. J rolled to a 22-point margin of victory over runner-up South Burlington.
St. J’s Cody Van Dine was fifth, Cameron Clarke sixth and Wyatt Knauss seventh for the winners.
“It was a great day to race; the course in fantastic shape,” said St. J coach Dave Eckhardt. “Our kids skied hard. We had some fantastic finishes and we defended our home hill.”
Champlain Valley’s Olivia Zubarik was the girls winner while Harwood grabbed the team win. Maggie Anderson of St. J took third place, leading the Hilltoppers to a third-place finish.
Locals Alisha Socia (homeschool, fourth), Keating Maurer (St. J, seventh) and Riley Miller (Lyndon, eighth) snagged top-1o finishes.
St. J and Lyndon are at Cochran’s on Friday (slalom).
Boys
1. St. J 21; 2. South Burlington 43; 3. CVU 44; 4. MMU 79; 5. Lyndon 80; 6. Harwood, inc.
Individual
1. Rex Jewell, SB, 1:14.19; 2. Curtis Wheeler, Lyndon, 1:14.34; 3. Tommy Zschau, St. J, 1:14.42; 4. Ethan Lisle, CVU, 1:16.14; 5. Cody Van Dine, St. J, 1:16.80; 6. Cameron Clarke, St. J, 1:17.90; 7. Wyatt Knauss, St. J, 1:18.08; 8. George Huffman, SB, 1:18.23; 9. Ebbe Longstreth, MMU, 1:18.35; 10. Harper Oullette, Lyndon, 1:18.70.
Girls
1. Harwood 29; 2. CVU 36 3. St. J 41; 4. MMU 61; 5. South Burlington 87; 6. Lyndon, inc.
1. Olivia Zubarik, CVU, 1:15.15; 2. Gretchen Kogut, Harwood, 1:19.17; 3. Maggie Anderson, St. J, 1:19.47; 4. Alisha Socia, Independent, 1:20.52; 5. Tela Haskell, Harwood, 1:20.86; 6. Cara Gagilardi, MMU, 1:20.94; 7. Keating Maurer, St. J, 1:21.96; 8. Riley Miller, Lyndon, 1:22.26; 9. Ella Lisle, CVU, 1:22.76; 10. Kate Haraldsen, Harwood, 1:25.23.
