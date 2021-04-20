ST. JOHNSBURY — Track is back.
St. Johnsbury Academy rolled to a sweep of visiting U-32 on Tuesday at Ray Frey Track, the first high school meet there since 2019 after the 2020 campaign was cut down due to COVID-19.
With fans allowed and masks on, the St. J boys topped the Raiders 95.5 to 54.5 while the girls cruised 121-32.
Merrick Hemond, Hannah Angell, Isabella Bostic and Lizzy Jones had big days in their return to competition.
Hemond won the 1,500, the 800 and was part of the winning 4x800. Angell swept the throwing events. Bostic won the high jump and 300 hurdles and was second in the 1,500 and long jump; and Jones won pole vault, triple jump, 100 hurdles and was second in high jump.
Denzel Ebohon, meanwhile, won the 100 and 200 meters, was part of the winning 4x100 and was second in high jump to pace the St. J boys.
“It was a good start,” said St. J coach Chip Langmaid.
St. J is sending a small number of athletes to a distance event at South Burlington on Saturday. The next home meet is next Wednesday.
BOYS
100 Meters: Denzel Ebohon, SJ, 11.4; Anibal Mejia, SJ; Andrew Bugbee, SJ; Quinn Olney, U32 (tie)
200: Ebohon, 23.8; Jaden Thomson, SJ; Mejia
400: Jaden Thomson, SJ, 56.0; Aidan Brody, SJ; Greyson Davis, U32
800: Jed Kurts, U32, 2:08.0; Carter Little, U32; Davis
1,500: Hale Boyden, SJ, 4:16; Patrick Cioffi, U32; Leo Cioffi, U32
3,000: Leo Cioffi, 9:30; Patrick Cioffi; Oliver Hansen, U32
110 Hurdles: Luke Young-Xu, SJ, 17.4; Connor Collins, SJ; Jacob McCoy, U32
300 Hurdles: Michael Hazard, SJ, 46.2; Young-Xu; McCoy
4x100: SJ (Ebohon, Patrick Keenan, Bugbee, Thomson), 48.4
4x400: U32, 3:55.30; SJ (Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, T’Syi Showers, Hugo Recio Martin, Hazard)
4x800: SJ (Boyden, Braden Anthes, Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames), 9:07
Shot Put: Kyle Jones, SJ, 35-3; Aaron Lavigne, U32; Jack Fortin U32
Discus: Fortin, 101-0; Lavigne; Gabriel Hatch, SJ
Javelin: McCoy, 123-0; Greyson Davis, U32; Carbur Rousseau, SJ
High Jump: Thomson, 5-2; Ebohon; Brody
Pole Vault: Collins, 10-0; Rousseau; Jurts
Long Jump: Ahmad, 15-9; Showers; Aden Marcotte, SJ
Triple Jump: Rousseau, 37-01; McCoy; Collins
GIRLS
100: Gretta Little, U32, 14.0; Mekayla Bailey, SJ; Alexandra Mosher, SJ
200: Caroline Kirby, U32, 28.5; Little; Mosher
400: Hazel Fay, SJ, 1:04.5; Kirby; Katie Ryan, SJ
800: Merrick Hemond, SJ, 2:29.8; Peggy Fischer, SJ; Hannah Roberts, SJ
1,500: Hemond, 4:56; Isabella Bostic, SJ; Fischer
3,000: Aine Fannon, SJ, 12:07; Addy Budliger, U32; Morgan Pettee, SJ
100 Hurdles: Lizzy Jones, SJ, 19.1; Fay; Alaina Beauregard, U32
300 Hurdles: Bostic, 53.6; Siri Jolliffe, SJ, 57.9; Beauregard
4x100: U32, 55.8; SJ (Bailey, Mosher, Jolliffe, Desiree Mendez)
4x400: SJ (Fay, Fischer, Ryan, Roberts), 4:34.9
4x800: SJ (Hemond, Roberts, Fannon, Ryan), 10:33.7
Shot Put: Hannah Angell, SJ, 31-8; Cara Richardson, U32; Alex Weller, U32
Discus: Angell, 88-2; Richardson; Kaylee McCaffery, SJ
Javelin: Angell, 75-2; McCaffery; Richardson
High Jump: Bostic, 5-0; Jones; Mendez
Pole Vault: Jones, 9-0; Jolliffe; Syn, SJ
Long Jump: Kirby, 14-7; Bostic; Little
Triple Jump: Jones, 33-2; Fay
