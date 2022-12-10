St. J Runners Take Sixth At XC Nationals

Green Mountain Athletic Association earned a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 USATF National Jr. Olympic Cross Country Championships at Texas A&M University on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Six St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers, running for Green Mountain Athletic Association, earned a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at the Dale Watts XC Course at Texas A&M University on Saturday.
Competing in the Boys 15-18-year-old division, GMAA scored 176 points and had an average 5K time of 17:12:32. The winning squad, Sentinel Striders of Rhode Island, picked up the top team finish with a score of 86.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman led the locals with a time of 16:37.3 and an 18th individual finish — eighth overall in the 15-16 group. Carson Eames placed 45th, running the course in 17:07.3, yet finished as the 25th fastest in 15-16. These times earned both runners USATF Junior Olympic All-American honors.
The meet is divided into two-year age groups starting with 7-8 up to 13- 14, followed by a single race for 15-18-year-olds. In the 15-18 group there is a single team championship, but the individual results retain the two-year age categories.
While there was no official team championship for the 15-16 group, GMAA placed first out of teams in that age division, beating Gulf United out of Texas, 56-61.
“It was very warm and flat so the course didn’t really suit us but they ran great and moved up throughout the race very well,” St. J and GMAA coach Chip Langmaid said. “We are all pleased to end the season on such a high note with three All Americans and a 15-16 age group ‘victory.’ It was quite an experience and shows the dedication of the group to continue on this long after the high school season ended. It also shows the strength of XC in New England as Region 1 Champions Sentinel Striders (RI) won the 15-18 National title. It was exciting to travel across the country to race and to compete against teams from all over the nation.”
Other St. J runners representing GMAA included Nathaniel Bernier (81st, 17:35.5), Ari Leven (90th, 17:45), Isaac Lenzini (91st, 17:45.2) and Nathan Lenzini (106th, 17:56.9). There were 223 runners in total.
BFA-St. Albans’ Porter Hurteau (31st, 16:56.5) and Teddy Tremblay (176th, 19:36.8) also competed with GMAA. Hurteau placed 16th in the 15-16 group and also earned All-American status.
Israel Pena, of CC XC B, was the top overall finisher at 15.48.2.
