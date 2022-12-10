St. J Runners Take Sixth At XC Nationals

Green Mountain Athletic Association earned a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 USATF National Jr. Olympic Cross Country Championships at Texas A&M University on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Six St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers, running for Green Mountain Athletic Association, earned a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at the Dale Watts XC Course at Texas A&M University on Saturday.

Competing in the Boys 15-18-year-old division, GMAA scored 176 points and had an average 5K time of 17:12:32. The winning squad, Sentinel Striders of Rhode Island, picked up the top team finish with a score of 86.

