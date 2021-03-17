JEFFERSONVILLE — From A to Z, St. Johnsbury Academy has the state’s top giant slalom ski racers.
That’s what came out of Wednesday’s Vermont high school GS championship at Smugglers’ Notch, as Hilltopper seniors Maggie Anderson and Tommy Zschau claimed state titles.
They were just two of four skiers on the day – two boys, two girls– who carved the course in less than two minutes combined over the course of their two runs.
It’s the first state championship for Anderson, while Zschau added to his trophy case — he won last year’s state slalom and this winter’s NVAC GS championship.
They almost caught up to Champlain Valley Union, but the Redhawks swept to the boys GS title, as well as the combined team title (slalom and GS).
“We gave them a plaque for their winning the combined championship,” Anderson noted. “CVU just wasn’t going to be beaten today.”
The Hilltoppers boys team was runner-up, while the girls were fifth in the combined two-day scoring.
Both skiers were very pleased about winning titles in their last races.
“Awesome way to cap it off,” Zschau said. “Being the last race, I was pretty focused. Bittersweet, it’s the last race, but super happy to end it this way.”
Both he and Anderson had skied this trail before, but not from the top at the section known as the Pine Tree start.
“It’s about the longest GS we’ve skied,” Maggie Anderson said. “I knew the course would be really fun from all I’d heard about it, and it looked pretty challenging” during the morning inspection, she said.
“It was cool to win it in my last race, and it is for Tommy too,” she added. She’d also won the Skimeister championship as a sophomore and junior. Skimeister is a combination of alpine and Nordic skiing.
Anderson’s win was aided by a second-run fall by Olivia Zubarik of CVU. Zubarik had turned in the fastest run of the day, at 57.47 seconds, before the second-run DNF. Likewise, Rice’s Deena Jacunski, the winner of Monday’s slalom, had a DNF in her first run.
It was the same in the boys race. South Burlington’s Rex Jewell, third after Monday’s slalom at Cochran’s, crushed his first GS run Wednesday with the fastest run of the day, 58.47, only to meet with a second-run DNF.
It was the same for Lyndon Institute’s Curtis Wheeler, seventh in Monday’s slalom. He pounded his first GS run Wednesday in 59.78 seconds, but didn’t finish his second run.
Coach Patrick Anderson paid tribute to the seniors in the program, Maggie Anderson (his daughter) and Julia Chadderdon, and Zschau and Cody Van Dine.
“They really helped build our program, right from when they came in as freshmen,” he said. “Cody had a ripper second run today; he and David Kantor and Forster Goodrich were really solid.”
They skied on what coach Anderson called “a legitimate championship GS course.” With the girls skiing in the morning, “The condition was fantastic for the girls, although it got rutted up for the boys’ second run” in the afternoon, he noted. “It became take-off-the-down-jacket time in the afternoon.”
VERMONT STATE H.S. ALPINE CHAMPIONSHIPS
DAY 2 - GIANT SLALOM
Boys Team
Champlain Valley 25, SJA 38, Stowe 75, Woodstock 116, Mt. Mansfield 121, S. Burlington 127, Rutland 130.
Boys Individual
1. Tommy Zschau, SJ 1:59.24; 2. Sean Gilliam, CVU 1:59.90; 3. Michael Mansfield-Allesio, Colch 2:0202; 4. Brady Kenosh, Rutland 2:03.13; 5. Ethan Barber, MMU 2:03.76. Local: 8. Cody Van Dine, SJ 2:06.85; 9. Harper Ouellette, LI 2:07.14; 13. David Kantor, SJ 2:08.12; 18. Forster Goodrich, SJ 2:11.05; 26. Wyatt Knaus, SJ 2:14.62; 45. Kealy Ouellette, LI 2:32.97.
Girls Team
Harwood 50, Woodstock 51, Champlain Valley 57, Mt. Mansfield 67, SJA 68, Stowe 83, Burr and Burton 92, Rutland 158, Rice 163, Colchester 139, Rice 144, Hartford 181, Burr and Burton 191, Thetford 195.
Girls Individual
1. Maggie Anderson, SJ 1:57.98; 2. Cara Gagliardi, MMU 1:58.46; 3. Gretchen Kogut, Harw 2:00.08; 4. Frances Levitas, BB 2:00.75; 5. Dicey Manning, CVU 2:01.76. Local: 12. Annika Socia, IND 2:03.82; 16. Brianne Allegra, LI 2:07.72; 23. Keating Maurer, SJ 2:11.28; 26. Ruby Rolf, SJ 2:12.29; 32. Anna Kornis, LI 2:18.99; 36. Abby Fillion, LI 2:20.73; 37. Madigan Maurer, SJ 2:21.20; 40. Julia Chadderdon, SJ, 2:24.93.
COMBINED TWO-DAY RESULTS (Slalom and GS)
BOYS
CVU 78, SJA 100, Mt. Mansfield 171, South Burlington 174, Stowe 206, Rutland 232, Woodstock 234, Colchester 257, Rice 293, Burr and Burton 324, Thetford 412, Hartford 415.
GIRLS
CVU 85, Woodstock 135, Mt. Mansfield 142, Harwood 146, Burr and Burton 149, SJA 177, Stowe 184, Rice 207, Rutland 306.
