St. J’s Beattie Goes Big On Late Model

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie claimed victory in both the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models and the Midseason Championship Make-up at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 22.
With double points on the line in a makeup from July 8, Beattie cushioned his points lead with a Late Model win. It started out as an all-Patten front row as both Mark and Pat got physical with each other from the start, playing games and banging doors. While Mark Patten held the lead for a while, Beattie took over the front spot just before the halfway point.
The first and only caution flag flew on lap 47 for Matt Anderson’s spin into the infield which set up a perfect side-by-side restart between Mark Patten and Beattie. Physical was an understatement between the two but it was Beattie who would take the win by a bumper cover at the line. After fighting words were exchanged in victory lane, Mark Patten would later be disqualified in post-race inspection for a chassis infraction giving rookie Kyle Goodbout his first runner-up finish and defending champion Quinny Welch, of Groveton, third.
The Late Models also returned to wrap up the night’s card of racing with Oren Remick, of Monroe, and Pat Patten starting off the event. Patten looked to have a career day as he held a strong half-track lead over the pack while point leaders Beattie, Welch and Stacy Cahoon, of St. Johnsbury, methodically made their way up through the pack of invaders.
The final caution for a spinning Goodbout on the front stretch set up a final 10-lap dash to the finish. Beattie would sneak under Patten on lap 42 to lead as the former leader slid back quickly on the outside. Beattie claimed the win for a sweep of the Late Model double features, this time with Welch and Cahoon on the podium.
Other top-five local finishers included Colin Cornell, of East Burke, finishing fourth in both Fisher Auto Parts Flying Tigers and the Midseason Championship Make-up; Garrett LaBounty, of Orleans, placing second and Brett Jackson, of Bethlehem, taking fourth in the Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models; Kristian Switser, of Waterford, grabbing runner-up in the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis while Littleton’s Jack Hayes and Todd Derrington were third and fourth; Luke Shannon Sr., of Groveton, Jeff Ainsworth, of Bethlehem, and Colby Bourgeois, of Danville, snagged the 3-5 sports, respectively, in the Wayne’s Market Dwarf Cars.
Thunder returns to the Mountains on Saturday with another action-packed lineup. Midseason Championships makeup double features return, this time for the ultra-competitive Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis. The Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series returns for 100 laps of Foley Oil & Propane Late Model action in Round No. 3 as the last test and tune before the American-Canadian Tour returns for the 6th annual Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 on August 5. July 29 with also include $500 to win Matt Clay Memorial for the Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models with $100 bonuses for the top 10 finishers plus Fisher Auto Parts Flying Tigers and the Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division.
