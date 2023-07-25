St. J’s Beattie Goes Big On Late Model


Foley Oil & Propane Late Model Midseason Champion Kasey Beattie, of St. Johnsbury. (Photo via ACT Media)

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie claimed victory in both the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models and the Midseason Championship Make-up at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 22.

With double points on the line in a makeup from July 8, Beattie cushioned his points lead with a Late Model win. It started out as an all-Patten front row as both Mark and Pat got physical with each other from the start, playing games and banging doors. While Mark Patten held the lead for a while, Beattie took over the front spot just before the halfway point.

