BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury standouts Isabella Bostic and Lizzy Jones finished in third and fourth place at the 45th Vermont High School Decathlon state championships at Burlington High School on Wednesday.
Bostic, who will compete at New Haven University next season, collected 4,697 points while Jones, who just wrapped up her junior season, finished with 4,673 after the two-day, 10-event competition.
The duo finished behind winner Quincy Massey-Bierman of Burlington, who won the final event — the 1,500 meters — to take the girls crown with 4,820 points. Emma Briggs of Fair Haven was runner-up with 4,706.
Bostic won the high jump on Wednesday with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch while Jones earned a victory in shot put (31-5.75). Jones also claimed the discus win Tuesday.
North Country’s Thankful Cilwik cracked the top 10 with 3,762 points.
Ex-St. J star Lia Rotti owns the state record with 5,551 points.
Essex’s Wyatt Lamell, meanwhile, won the boys even in dominant fashion, collecting 6,286 points to repeat as champion. His point total was the fifth most in meet history. Lee McGranaghan of Windsor owns the state decathlon record (6,626), which was set in 1983.
St. Johnsbury’s Myles Thornton-Sherman, fifth after day one, ended his high school career with a fifth-place finish (4,881) points. He won pole vault on Wednesday (12-11.5).
Ian Applegate, a tennis player in the spring, finished in eighth place with 4,513 points.
Other NEK girls in the top 30 included: St. J’s Hazen Fay (20th, 3,253), North Country’s Josie Chitambar (22nd, 3,220) and St. J’s Siri Jolliffe (28th, 2,886). Local top-30 boys were North Country’s Jack Young (23rd, 4,015), who broke a bone in his hand during baseball season, St. J’s Andrew Bugbee (28th, 3,706) and North Country’s James Cilwik (29th, 3,681).
GIRLS DECATHLON RESULTS
Overall top 10: 1. Quincy Massey-Bierman, Burlington 4,820; 2. Emma Briggs, Fair Haven 4,706; 3. Isabella Bostic, SJA 4,697; 4. Lizzy Jones, SJA 4,673; 5. Emma Crum, CVU 4,192; 6. Bianca Williams, Essex 4,004; 7. Kiran Black, Thetford 3,823; 8. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, South Burlington 3,820; 9. Thankful Cilwik, NC 3,762; 10. Charlize Brown, Thetford 3,716.
Event winners (Tuesday): 100-meter dash: Massey-Bierman 13.17. Discus: Jones 95-8. Pole vault: Briggs 10-6 (decathlon record). Javelin: Sophia Hayes, Oxbow 98-3. 400: Massey-Bierman 60.95.
Event winners (Wednesday): 100 hurdles: Black 16.91. Long jump: Massey-Bierman 16-7.75. Shot put: Jones 31-5.75. High jump: Bostic 5-1. 1,500: Crum 5:04.44.
BOYS DECATHLON RESULTS
Overall top 10: 1. Wyatt Lamell, Essex 6,286; 2. Owen Abrahamsen, Windsor 5,831; 3. Maliek Everett, MMU 5,351; 4. Knute Linehan, Thetford 5,084; 5. Myles Thornton-Sherman, SJA 4,881; 6. Drew Buley, CVU 4,814; 7. Ben Gilbert, Windsor 4,593; 8. Ian Applegate, NC 4,513; 9. Jacob Tremblay, BFA 4,494; 10. Adrien Monks, MMU 4,445.
Event winners (Tuesday): 100-meter dash: Lamell 10.97 (decathlon record). Long jump: Lamell 21-4. Shot put: Lamell 42-4.75. High jump: Everett 6-2.75. 400: Wyatt 48.64 (D-I, decathlon records).
Event winners (Wednesday): 110 hurdles: Lamell 15.19. Discus: Gilbert 132-9. Pole vault: Thornton-Sherman 12-11.5. Javelin: Jack Simack, White River Valley 151-1. 1,500: Matthew Servin, CVU 4:13.10.
