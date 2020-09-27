St. J’s Cahoon Earns ‘King Of The Mountain’ Title

NORTH Woodstock, N.H. — St. Johnsbury’s Stacy Cahoon showed he’s truly the ageless wonder of North Woodstock’s White Mountain Motorsports Park by capturing the “King of the Mountain” title on championship Saturday night.
The 62-year-old Cahoon sewed up his sixth Foley Oil & Propane Late Model crown with a fourth-place finish as youngster Christian Laflamme edged Mike “Beetle” Bailey for the victory.
Cahoon entered the 50-lap Late Model season finale with a three-point edge over Groveton’s Quinny Welch, who had won the previous five titles. The veteran started ninth and slowly picked his way through the field while Welch struggled to find the handle on his machine.
At the front, the event was a barnburner. Whitefield’s Laflamme grabbed the top spot at the initial green flag from polesitter Jon Savage. South Barre’s Bailey quickly got the second spot and went to Laflamme’s inside. But while Bailey appeared to have the faster car, Laflamme held strong on the preferred high-side.
The duo went back and forth through a pair of mid-race cautions, unofficially swapping the lead six times at the start-finish line. Behind them, the lead pack reached as many as 10 cars, with Joel Hodgdon, Alby Ovitt, Jeff Marshall, and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. just some of the drivers taking their shots.
All the while, Cahoon methodically moved forward, knowing the title was his if he stayed in front of Welch. Cahoon was up to third when the final caution flew with four laps to go after Renfrew and Joey Laquerre spun in separate incidents. Bailey made one last charge at Laflamme, but Laflamme edged him at the checkered flag by 0.035 seconds for the victory.
Behind them, Marshall got by Cahoon in the final sprint for third. However, Cahoon’s fourth-place finish gave him the title by 13 points over Welch, who could do no better than ninth at the end. It is Cahoon’s sixth “King of the Mountain” but first since 2014. Andy Hill, Ovitt, Hodgdon, Matthew Morrill, and Renfrew also earned top-10 finishes.
Barton’s Shane Sicard clinched a third straight Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger championship in the best way possible by winning his fifth feature of the 2020 season.
It was father-son night in the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s with Bethlehem’s Dustin Jackson taking the win and his dad, Brett, capturing the championship.
Easton’s Jason Wyman came from behind to win the 7-Eleven Dwarf Car championship. Wyman entered the feature 13 points behind four-time winner Colby Bourgeois. However, Bourgeois and Tommy Smither got together racing for the third spot on lap nine. The contact broke a tie rod on Bourgeois’ car, and he ended up losing five laps making repairs.
With the door open, Wyman seized it.
Gilmanton’s Thomas Smithers VI capped the Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Truck season with his sixth win of the year.
The White Mountain Motorsports Park racing season is now complete. The 2021 schedule will be announced in late November or early December.
