An accomplished player and coach at the collegiate level, Ben Davis is thriving in the high school ranks.
The 38-year-old Davis, who guided St. J Academy to a 17-1 record in the regular season, the program’s first No. 1 seed since 2013, and a spot in the Division I final four, was named 2022 Metro Division Coach of the Year on Friday.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the other coaches in the league,” said Davis, the director of basketball operations at Dartmouth College before being hired at St. J in April 202o to replace David McGinn.
Going 5-2 in a COVID-shortened first season in 2021, Davis and the senior-laden Hilltoppers this season battled through their Metro slate and produced the most regular-season wins for SJA since 2013.
The Hilltoppers’ only regular-season loss came on a buzzer-beater at Champlain Valley.
“I view this as a team award because it shows appreciation for what our group achieved over the course of the year,” said Davis, the native of Dudley, Mass. “They had a tremendous season and leave a great legacy for the upcoming players in the program to uphold.”
In March, Davis was also named the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Division I boys Coach of the Year.
A former standout player at Wheaton College (Mass.), Davis was named Great Northeast Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in his final season at Division III Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. He came to St. J with 13 years of college coaching experience.
Three of his Hilltopper players also earned recognition. St. J senior forward Fritz Hauser snagged first-team All-Metro honors, senior guard Colby Garey-Wright was a second-team choice and senior guard Murphy Young was an honorable-mention pick.
The full list, as selected by the league’s coaches, is below:
