BURLINGTON — No Vermont high school runner had ever cracked the 4-minute barrier indoor in the 1,500 meters.
Until Sunday.
St. Johnsbury Academy star senior Evan Thornton-Sherman blistered the University of Vermont oval, running a historic state record time of 3:58.89 en route to claiming the 1,500-meter title at the 2022 Vermont state indoor track and field championships.
“He dominated the race,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid.
Breaking his own record in the 1,500, the University of Maine-bound runner doubled up with convincing victory in the 3,000 meters (8:52.21) and then finished by anchoring the Hilltoppers’ winning 4x400 relay. Thornton-Sherman last week was named Gatorade’s Vermont boys cross country runner of the year.
Thornton-Sherman’s performances spearheaded a solid day of racing from Northeast Kingdom athletes on an afternoon in which Essex claimed the boys and girls team titles.
The Hornets boys finished with 126 points to power past runner-Mount Anthony (82) and South Burlington (75). The Essex girls claimed 105 points, 14 more than runner-up South Burlington (91) and 39 points clear of Rice.
Essex also won both Division I crowns in 2020, the last time indoor track and field was held competitively in Vermont because of COVID-19.
The St. J boys (58 points) and girls (54) each finished in fourth place. The North Country girls earned sixth, while the Hazen girls (14th) and Lake Region (16th) also scored. The North Country boys tied for eighth while Lake Region was 12th and Danville finished tied for 15th.
North Country’s James Cilwik stood tall Sunday. He won the 1,000 meters in a personal-best 2:39.32, besting Calvin Storms of BFA-St. Albans. Cilwik also ran a strong race in taking second place behind Thornton-Sherman in the 1,500, setting a school record with a finish of 4:03.96.
“James ran an awesome race in the 1,500,” Langmaid said.
Joining Thornton-Sherman on St. J’s winning 4x400 were his brother, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Jaden Thomson and Wilder Thomas.
Lake Region’s Cole Alexander took second place in a competitive 600 meters, getting nipped by champion Lucius Karki of Essex. The top four finishers were separated by three-tenths of a second.
St. J’s Thomson led off the winning 4x400 relay and the 4x200 (which was seeded ninth but took fourth). He also placed fifth in the 55 and 300.
Hilltopper freshman Andrew Thornton-Sherman earned fourth in the 600 meters and 55 hurdles, and ran on the 4x400 and 4x200 relays.
Lyndon, which is a club program and doesn’t score in the team standings, had some strong performances.
Gabriel Cole snagged fourth in the 1,000 meters, first among D-II runners. Aiden McKenzie leaped to sixth in high jump. On the girls side, the Viking 4x800 team of Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster, Una Colby and Macey Mawhinney ran to sixth place.
The top 6 finishers in each event qualified for the New England Championships, which is slated for March 5 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
St. J’s Brooke White, who was second in shot put and weight throw last week, led the Hilltopper girls with a gutsy fourth-place finish in the 600 meters after leading early.
White also led off the second-place 4x400 squad with Hazel Fay, Desiree Mendez and Katie Ryan. Ryan, meanwhile, led off the runner-up 4x800 team with Willa Kantrowitz, Peggy Fischer and Jasmine Engle.
“Solid results for a small but scrappy squad,” Langmaid said of his Hilltoppers.
Thankful Cilwik paced the North Country girls with a pair of personal-best leaps — taking third in triple jump and fourth in long jump.
North Country’s Josie Chitamber ran to fifth in the 55 hurdles and Sofia Nikitina ran a PR while taking fifth in the 1,500. The Falcon 4x400 team of Charli Kellaway, Chitamber, Cilwik and Charlie Schurman grabbed fifth.
Hazen also secured berths in the New England Regionals. Lisa Velten ran to sixth place in the 55 hurdles in a personal-best time3. Cassandra Royer earned a PR in taking sixth in the 1,500 meters (5:36.17); and the 4x800 outfit of Cassandra Royer, Jessica Royer, Ella Considine and Velten charged to fifth while clocking a PR.
——
20202 VERMONT STATE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
At University of Vermont
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Essex 105; 2. South Burlington 91; 3. Rice 66; 4. St. Johnsbury 54; 5. Burlington 36; 6. North Country 27; 7. Hartford 26; 8. Fair Haven 24; 9. Mount Anthony 22; 10. Missisquoi 21; 11. Green Mountain 18; 12. Mount Mansfield 17; 13. Springfield 8; 14. Hazen 5; 15. Bellows Falls 4; 16. Lake Region 2.
55-meter dash: 1. Alexandra Williams, FH 7.64; 2. Eliza Waite, MMU; 3. Annika Simard, Essex; 4. Sarah Hall, Essex; 5. Ashley Clark, Essex; 6. Ruth Brueckner, MVU.
300: 1. Ruth Brueckner, MVU 43.53; 2. Sarah Hall, Essex; 3. Alexandra Williams, FH; 4. Lizzy Lawrence, SB; 5. Grace Tyrrell, GM; 6. Hannah Rancourt, Essex.
600: 1. Ruth Brueckner, MVU 1:38.92; 2. Heidi Stewart, Essex; 3. Aya Goldstein, BHS; 4. Brooke White, SJ; 5. Grace McNally, CVU; 6. Jane Kakalec, SB.
1,000: 1. Amelia Dion, BHS 3:13.11; 2. Scarlett Stimson, Essex; 3. Sierra Fisher, SB; 4. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 5. Madeleine Larson, Essex; 6. Bethany Davis, Hart.
1,500: 1. Loghan Hughes, BFA 4:51.74; 2. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 3. Madeleine Larson, Essex; 4. Evey Slavik, Rice; 5. Sofia Nikitina, NC; 6. Cassandra Royer, Hazen.
3,000: 1. Loghan Hughes, BFA 10:52.23; 2. Amelia Dion, BHS; 3. Sierra Fisher, SB; 4. Aya Goldstein, BHS; 5. Stephanie Ager, BF; 6. Taylore Dall, Essex.
55 hurdles: 1. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, SB 9.23; 2. Annika Simard, Essex; 3. Caroline Hamilton, Hart; 4. Grace Tyrrell, GM; 5. Josie Chitamber, NC; 6. Lisa Velten, Hazen.
4x200: 1. Essex (Simard, Brzoza, Hall, Clark) 1:53.04; 2. Mount Mansfield; 3. South Burlington; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Rice; 6. St. Johnsbury.
4x400: 1. Essex (Stimson, Larson, Stewart, Hall) 4:20.86; 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. South Burlington; 4. Fair Haven; 5. North Country; 6. Hartford.
4x800: 1. Essex (Tupaj, Gerg, Stewart, Stimson) 10:45.84; 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. Rice; 4. South Burlington; 5. Hazen; 6. Lyndon.
High jump: 1. Autumn Carstensen, Rice 5-1; 2. Maris Lynn, Rice; 3. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 4. Nora Clear, SB; 5. Samantha Chittenden, SB; 6. Peyton Qualter, SJ.
Long jump: 1. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, SB 15-7.5; 2. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 3. Caroline Hamilton, Hart; 4. Thankful Cilwik, NC; 5. Rama Al Namee, SB; 6. Cassie Scarpa, SB.
Triple jump: 1. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, SB 35-2.5; 2. Regina O’Leary, SB; 3. Thankful Cilwik, NC; 4. Rama Al Namee, SB; 5. Amelia Novak, CVU; 6. Chiara White, Essex.
Shot put: 1. Laura Hoak, Rice 30-9; 2. Brooke White, SJ; 3. Berkley Hutchins, GM; 4. Josie Chitamber, NC; 5. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 6. Morgan Washburn, MAU.
Weight throw: 1. Morgan Washburn, MAU 34-0; 2. Brooke White, SJ; 3. Olivia Chase, Hart; 4. Ari Cioffi, Spring; 5. Gracie Lawrence, SB; 6. Marina Rockwell, LR.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Essex 126; 2. Mount Anthony 82; 3. South Burlington 75; 4. St. Johnsbury 58; 5. Burlington 48; 6. Craftsbury 23; 7. Hartford 20; T8. Mount Mansfield, North Country 18; 10. Rice 16; 11. Fair Haven 14; 12. Lake Region 13; 13. Montpelier 8; 14. Missisquoi 6; T15. Danville, Oxbow 1.
55-meter dash: 1. Gregory Seraus, CVU 6.55; 2. Kimario Lee, SB; 3. Andrew Ponessi, MAU; 4. Max Phillippo, Essex; 5. Jaden Thomson, SJ; 6. Jacob Brisbin, MMU.
300: 1. Gregory Seraus, CVU 37.87; 2. Andrew Ponessi, MAU; 3. Ahmed Diawara, BHS; 4. Lucius Karki, Essex; 5. Jaden Thomson, SJ; 6. Max Phillippo, Essex.
600: 1. Lucius Karki, Essex 1:28.46; 2. Cole Alexander, LR; 3. Kelton Poirier, Essex; 4. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 5. Mathias Nevin, SB; 6. Porter Hurteau, BFA.
1,000: 1. James Cilwik, NC 2:39.32; 2. Calvin Storms, BFA; 3. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 4. Gabriel Cole, Lyn; 5. Alexander Califano, Craft; 6. Matthew Califano, Craft.
1,500: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 3:58.89; 2. James Cilwik, NC; 3. Ethan Mashtare, BFA; 4. Kai Hillier, CVU; 5. Luke Miklus, Essex; 6. Gavin Jacobs, MMU.
3,000: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 8:52.21; 2. Kai Hillier, CVU; 3. Ethan Mashtare, BFA; 4. Jacob Tremblay, BFA: 5. Avery Smart, Mont; 6. Luke Miklus, Essex.
55 hurdles: 1. Noah Burnham, Lamoille 8.61; 2. Tucker Hall, SB; 3. Carter Higgins, SB; 4. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 5. Connor Collins, SJ; 6. Aidan Ferreira, Essex.
4x200: 1. Essex (Ferreira, Phillippo, Lyle, Theriault) 1:40.71; 2. Burlington; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. Fair Haven; 6. Lake Region.
4x400: 1. St. Johnsbury (Thomson, A. Thornton-Sherman, Thomas, E. Thornton-Sherman) 3:43.19; 2. South Burlington; 3 BFA-St. Albans; 4. Essex; 5. Lake Region; 6. Hartford.
4x800: 1. Essex (Karki, Laverty, Poirier, Miklus) 9:05.22; 2. Burlington; 3. South Burlington; 4. Hartford; 5. St. Johnsbury; 6. Oxbow.
High jump: 1. Drew Buley, CVU 6-0.75; 2. Jordan Davis, Hart; 3. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 4. Jack Savas, SB; 5. Jarrett Beauregard, MVU; 6. Aiden McKenzie, Lyn.
Long jump: 1. Nathan Lyle, Essex 19-5.5; 2. Brooks Robson, MAU; 3. Noah Mckibben, Craft; 4. Luke Williams, FH; 5. Joseph Darling, MTA; 6. Nathan Lesny, Essex.
Triple jump: 1. Brooks Robson, MAU 39-11.5; 2. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 3. Adrien Mtambala, BHS; 4. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 5. Joseph Darlington, MTA; 6. Jordan Davis, Hart.
Shot put: 1. Isaiah Brunache, MAU 56-8; 2. Bryon Noyes, Lyndon; 3. Maxime Makuza, Rice; 4. Carson Holloway, MMU; 5. Sidiki Sylla, BHS; 6. Diego Perez, SB.
Weight throw: 1. Isaiah Brunache, MAU 56-11.5; 2. Owen Stark, Essex; 3. Jacob Hall, Essex; 4. Aidan Lybarger, SB; 5. Patrick Stone, FH; 6. Nathaniel Young, FH.
