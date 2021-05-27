BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury Academy’s Mary Fowler is making a surprising run at the Vermont girls high school state singles tennis tournament.
The sophomore won back-to-back-to-back matches on Thursday at Burlington Tennis Club to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals where she will challenge No. 1 seed Ruby Wool of Burlington High School (12:30 p.m.).
Fowler, playing in one of three round of 64 matches, defeated Champlain Valley’s Erin Fina 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the round of 32. She then handled Lydia Hodgeman of BFA-St. Albans 6-0, 6-3 to reach the round of 16 before knocking off Mt. Anthony’s Lexi Gerow 6-4, 6-3 to cap her spectacular day.
“An amazing feat,” said St. J coach Peter Mantius.
Miwa Ozawa, Fowler’s teammate who was the No. 3 seed in the tournament, toppled Kenzie Golonka of Montpelier in the round of 32 before exiting in the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Izzy Partillo of South Burlington.
On the boys side, defending champion Mate Koszo of St. J and North Country’s Ian Applegate are into Friday’s quarterfinals. Koszo, the No. 1 seed with a first-round bye, defeated Pierce Goslovich of South Burlington 6-4, 6-2. Applegate beat Brattleboro’s Ben Luna 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-5 and then knocked off Augie Louras of Rutland 6-0, 6-1 in the round of 16.
St. J’s Jorge Trade bested Henry Paumgarten of Stowe 6-2, 7-5 to reach the round of 16 before falling to Hugo Crainich of Burlington 7-5, 6-3.
In doubles, St. J’s two squads are still alive.
Hilltopper tandem Elias Tussie Bissu and Jack Jafif Weizel beat Colchester’s Jonny Labrie and Henry Lopez in the round of 32 while Moises Zetune and Ivan Garza set down South Burlington’s Chris and James Bialas 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the round of 16.
Boys action continues Friday at Leddy Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.