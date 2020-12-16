About Gardner

Age: 17

School: St. Johnsbury

Grade: Senior

Hometown: St. Johnsbury

Parents: Gordon Auchincloss and Melissa Gardner

Siblings: Reid Auchincloss

St. J’s Gardner Auchincloss: The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Gardner Auchincloss celebrates his second-half goal during top-seeded St. J's 3-2 win over No. 8 South Burlington in a Division I quarterfinal at Cary Field on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Academy will face the Burlington-Burr and Burton winner in Tuesday's semifinals. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Season Highlights

• Fast and athletic, the go-to, play-making forward produced four goals and two assists in a short seven-game season, helping St. J go undefeated in the regular season and earn a spot in the Division I semifinals.

• His senior year trophy case includes The Record’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Division I All-State selection, All-Metro first-team choice and 2021 Twin State/Lions Cup all-star pick.

• Auchincloss scored on a goal-of-the-year candidate — a 20-yard wonder-strike in a 2-1 overtime win against D-II powerhouse Montpelier — and tallied a goal and an assist in St. J’s thrilling 3-2 triumph over South Burlington in the D-I quarterfinals. He also scored an OT game-winner in a 2-1 victory at Harwood, his second goal of the game.

St. J’s Gardner Auchincloss: The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

St. Johnsbury sinks visiting Montpelier 2-1 in overtime at Cary Field on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Liam Laidlaw buried a penalty kick after a handball in the box to lift the Hilltoppers. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Coach Says

“Gardner is a competitor,” said St. J coach Stephen Levesque. “He had a remarkable ability to score big goals in important games against good teams. He improved tremendously this year. After dealing with an injury for most of last year, he played the entire season this year as a starter and go-to attacking player for our team. … I think the biggest obstacle for Gardner was moving from a midfield role to forward. He adapted to the position quickly. His work outside of training really paid off as he improved his technique and tactical awareness. He also clicked on the field with new teammates in a shortened season. … Besides his athletic ability and his tendency to score great goals, Gardner is an outstanding teammate, coachable and works extremely hard. He is unselfish and puts the team first. His growth as a player in this program is remarkable.”

St. J’s Gardner Auchincloss: The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Top-seeded St. J takes down No. 8 South Burlington 3-2 in a Division I quarterfinal at Cary Field on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Robert Wood, Gardner Auchincloss and Denzel Ebohon all scored for St. J, the latter hitting the go-ahead tally with 18 minutes left to lift the Hilltoppers. The Academy will face the Burlington-Burr and Burton winner in Tuesday's semifinals. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Gardner Says

Describe the 2020 soccer season

The 2020 season was a different one. We went into the season blind to what it was going to look like and who we were going to play.

Favorite game of the season

Beating South Burlington [3-2 in the D-I quarterfinals].

Best goal of the season

Rocket against Montpelier [a late game-tying golazo from 20 yards out in a 2-1 overtime win].

Favorite team to play that you didn’t get a chance at in 2020

CVU.

Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season

We didn’t get a chance to do any team bonding this year due to COVID. Getting to know and trust each other was hard in the beginning.

Something others may not know about you

Everything.

Biggest influence in soccer

[Teammate] Tommy Zschau.

What’s next

I will hopefully be attending college somewhere out west. Likely playing club soccer.

St. J’s Gardner Auchincloss: The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Fifth-seeded Burlington knocks off No. 1 St. Johnsbury in a Division I semifinal at Cary Field on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash/Caledonian-Record)

The Record’s Boys Soccer Players of the Year

2020: St. Johnsbury’s Gardner Auchincloss

2019: Lyndon’s Sage Gosselin

2018: St. Johnsbury’s Pablo Gonzalez-Rotger

2017: Lake Region’s Riley Urie

2016: Lake Region’s Riley Urie

2015: St. Johnsbury’s Amer Macedonci

2014: St. Johnsbury’s Natzu Friebel

2013: St. Johnsbury’s Marcos Tavares

St. J’s Gardner Auchincloss: The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.