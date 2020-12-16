St. J’s Gardner Auchincloss: The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

About Gardner
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Parents: Gordon Auchincloss and Melissa Gardner
Siblings: Reid Auchincloss
Season Highlights
• Fast and athletic, the go-to, play-making forward produced four goals and two assists in a short seven-game season, helping St. J go undefeated in the regular season and earn a spot in the Division I semifinals.
• His senior year trophy case includes The Record’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Division I All-State selection, All-Metro first-team choice and 2021 Twin State/Lions Cup all-star pick.
• Auchincloss scored on a goal-of-the-year candidate — a 20-yard wonder-strike in a 2-1 overtime win against D-II powerhouse Montpelier — and tallied a goal and an assist in St. J’s thrilling 3-2 triumph over South Burlington in the D-I quarterfinals. He also scored an OT game-winner in a 2-1 victory at Harwood, his second goal of the game.
Coach Says
“Gardner is a competitor,” said St. J coach Stephen Levesque. “He had a remarkable ability to score big goals in important games against good teams. He improved tremendously this year. After dealing with an injury for most of last year, he played the entire season this year as a starter and go-to attacking player for our team. … I think the biggest obstacle for Gardner was moving from a midfield role to forward. He adapted to the position quickly. His work outside of training really paid off as he improved his technique and tactical awareness. He also clicked on the field with new teammates in a shortened season. … Besides his athletic ability and his tendency to score great goals, Gardner is an outstanding teammate, coachable and works extremely hard. He is unselfish and puts the team first. His growth as a player in this program is remarkable.”
Gardner Says
Describe the 2020 soccer season
The 2020 season was a different one. We went into the season blind to what it was going to look like and who we were going to play.
Favorite game of the season
Beating South Burlington [3-2 in the D-I quarterfinals].
Best goal of the season
Rocket against Montpelier [a late game-tying golazo from 20 yards out in a 2-1 overtime win].
Favorite team to play that you didn’t get a chance at in 2020
CVU.
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season
We didn’t get a chance to do any team bonding this year due to COVID. Getting to know and trust each other was hard in the beginning.
Something others may not know about you
Everything.
Biggest influence in soccer
[Teammate] Tommy Zschau.
What’s next
I will hopefully be attending college somewhere out west. Likely playing club soccer.
The Record’s Boys Soccer Players of the Year
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Gardner Auchincloss
2019: Lyndon’s Sage Gosselin
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Pablo Gonzalez-Rotger
2017: Lake Region’s Riley Urie
2016: Lake Region’s Riley Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Amer Macedonci
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Natzu Friebel
2013: St. Johnsbury’s Marcos Tavares
