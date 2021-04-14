St. J’s Haggett To Play Volleyball For Hornets

LYNDONVILLE — St. Johnsbury Academy’s Caitlin Haggett committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon volleyball program for next season.
The 5-foot-5 Haggett was a three-year varsity player and two-year starter for the Hilltoppers. She has also played softball for St. Johnsbury and on the travel circuit.
NVU-Lyndon volleyball coach Alex Postpischil is pleased to have the local product join the Hornets. “Caitlin is a great addition to our team and will bring a lot of enthusiasm to the volleyball program. It’s a thrill to have a local player on the team, I expect Caitlin will help all of our out-of-state players feel at home at Lyndon.”
Gwyn Stahl, Haggett’s coach at St. J and a former volleyball player at Lyndon, added: “Caitlin is a coachable individual who will work hard to better herself and her team on and off the court. Haggett helped to start the program at St. Johnsbury Academy as a freshman bringing her dedication and charisma to the team. I have seen her grow and learn the sport over the past four years. I am excited to see her continue her career in volleyball at NVU-Lyndon.”
Haggett joins Naiha Rivera Lopez (Irving, Texas), Cortni Pickett (Midwest, Wyoming), Mary Grace Weissauer (Milford, Connecticut), Calysta Lohman (Seward, Arkansas), and Charlotte Morris (Middletown, Delaware) in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
