St. J’s Jones Second, Bostic Fourth After State Decathlon’s Opening Day

St. Johnsbury rising senior Lizzy Jones sits in second place while her recently graduated teammate Isabella Bostic is fourth after the opening day of the Vermont High School Decathlon state championships at Burlington High School on Tuesday.
Fair Haven’s Emma Briggs leads the girls event with 2,378 points after five events: 100 meters, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 400 meters. Jones, who won discus, is just 20 points back at 2,358. Burlington’s Quincy Massey-Bierman is third (2,336), while Bostic has (2,109).
An overall winner will be declared after Wednesday’s five events: 100 hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and the 1,500 meters.
North Country’s Thankful Cilwik is 13th with 1,738 points. Fellow Falcon Josie Chitambar is 23rd with 1,529 while St. J’s Hazel Fay is in the top 30 (26th, 1,493).
Essex’s Wyatt Lamell leads the boys event with 3,689 points, well ahead of second-place Owen Abrahamsen of Windsor (3,279). The boys competed in the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 meters. Lamell won four of the five events.
St. J’s Myles Thornton-Sherman leads the local contingent. He is fifth with 2,765 points. Others in the top 30 include North Country’s Ian Applegate (seventh, 2,722); St. J’s Andrew Bugbee (ninth, 2,550) and North Country’s Jack Young (17th, 2,304).
