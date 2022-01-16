St. J’s Lemieux Seriously Hurt In Snocross Crash

St. Johnsbury native Lincoln Lemieux was seriously injured during an AMSOIL Championship Snocross event on Saturday night in Dubuque, Iowa.
The 28-year-old Lemieux was reportedly involved in a crash and another snowmobile landed on him. Among his many injuries, Lemieux suffered a collapsed lung, multiple broken ribs and multiple fractured vertebrae.
Details of the crash were scarce, but Lincoln’s wife, Kathryn, provided an update via social media Sunday afternoon.
“I know a lot of people are worried about @lincolnlemieux after yesterday and I think a social media update, although not my favorite way to communicate this type of information, is the most effective way to let everyone know how he is doing. I am posting this with Lincoln’s blessing. I will continue to update as we know more. First and foremost, he is overwhelmed (in a good way) with the outpouring of love and support shown to him.
“Last night, he was in a crash and another snowmobile landed on him. He has a collapsed lung, multiple broken ribs, and multiple fractured vertebrae. A liter of blood was drained from his lungs and two tubes were inserted to reinflate his collapsed lung. He is still losing a lot of air from the hole in his lung so they are giving it one more day to improve on its own before scoping it and likely performing surgery. His broken ribs make breathing painful. The bleeding has slowed down and he hasn’t had to receive any blood infusions. He received a MRI just now and we are waiting on those results.
“He won’t be able to come back to Vermont for a couple of weeks or more. But he will come home. I know that in these last 18 hours, we’ve feared more than once that that might not be the case.
“I am so grateful for Alex, Scott, Jake and Sarah, Brittany and Nathan for being there with him and Joe. So many people love him deeply. And me. And Charlotte. I’ve never found this lifestyle enjoyable, but I can’t imagine our lives without his snocross family. They are loyal through and through. In true Lemieux fashion, he gave Alex the thumbs up as they were taking him off the track.
“Thank you to everyone who has offered help. It is deeply appreciated. Please continue to keep Lincoln in your thoughts and as we know more, I will update everyone. Hug your people a little tighter tonight and thank you @speedshifthaley for sharing these photos of Lincoln’s helmet. I am beyond grateful he can come home to his family because that little girl adores him❤️
A veteran professional rider, Lemieux this year formed One Three Motorsports [which he co-owns].
In last week’s season opener, Lemieux grabbed a seventh- and 12th-place finish in Shakopee, Minn. On Friday night in Iowa, Lemieux was in contention for a podium finish, but was unable to complete the final lap.
Fellow Vermonter and former Scheuring Speed Sports teammate Hunter Patenaude returned from an injury suffered last week in Minnesota to earn second place in Iowa on Saturday night.
“This one was for you @lincolnlemieux 🙏🏼,” Patenaude wrote on Instagram.
