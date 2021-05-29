BURLINGTON — Back-to-back champ.
St. Johnsbury’s Mate Koszo seized his second consecutive Vermont state individual tennis title on Saturday at Leddy Park.
The top-seeded Hilltopper senior, who won the crown in 2019, toppled two Essex foes in straight sets on Saturday to become the seventh player to win multiple singles titles in tournament history.
The 2020 season was canceled because of the virus.
Koszo, a native of Hungary attending American University in the fall, polished off Essex’s David Knickerbocker 6-4, 6-2 and then battled past sixth-seeded Aidan Jensen in the final 7-5, 6-3, to claim the hardware.
Jensen upset No. 2 seed Eric Bhave of Mount Mansfield in a third-set tiebreak (6-4, 1-6, 13-11).
In doubles, St. J’s Moises Zetane and Ivan Garza lost in the morning semifinal, 6-3, 7-5, to eventual champions Theodore Schulman and Sam Silberman of Burlington.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.