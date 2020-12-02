St. J’s Merrick Hemond: The Record’s 2020 Girls Cross-Country Runner Of The Year

About Merrick
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Burke
Parents: Mark and Tara
Siblings: Saylor, 12
Season Highlights
• The Record’s Girls XC Runner of the Year for a second straight season.
• Hemond captured fourth place at the Division I state championship at Thetford Academy — rising from ninth place her junior season — to lead the Hilltoppers to a third-place team finish.
• She won the first three races of the shortened season, including claiming her first NVAC Mountain Division crown at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Even sweeter, Hemond and the Hilltoppers went on to seize the team title, nipping U-32 by a point for their first league title since at least 2012. Hemond was eighth at the league championship race in 2019.
Coach Says
“From my perspective, Merrick’s top accomplishments of the season were her ability to motivate and support her teammates in a challenging year,” Tara Hemond said. “On a more personal level, her ability to run with the top pack in Division I was a testament to her hard work and determination. In terms of her improvement, there is the obvious, improved times and placement. Less obvious is her level of confidence and willingness to run with the girls that previously were beyond her reach.
“Merrick epitomizes what it means to be a team leader through encouragement, inclusivity and a positive disposition. She has high expectations for herself and models those. She prefers to highlight the achievements of her teammates. She is not complacent in her achievements, there is always a bar that is just a bit higher.”
Merrick Says
On racing during the 2020 season
The 2020 season made me appreciate every opportunity I had; whether it be racing or being able to meet in person with my teammates in this unusual time.
Favorite moment
With the uncertainty of the season, we were unsure of whether we would be allowed to race, or even meet in person to run together. Given this level of unpredictability, I would say my favorite moments of the season were simply being able to practice with the team almost every day. They made each and every practice something I would always look forward too.
Biggest bout with adversity in 2020
I found the time-trial format of certain races to be more difficult since I was used to the larger collective starts, but I am extremely appreciative we even had a chance to compete this year.
Defining moment
As a team, winning leagues by one point was a moment I will not forget. Given the unusual time trial-like format of the race, we were all racing against the clock and did not know what to expect. We just knew we had to give it our all, and for that I am extremely grateful and proud of the team.
Did you attain your goals
One of my main goals was to simply just have fun with racing, and have a positive attitude during the competitions, which I feel I improved on this season. Given the circumstances of the season, I was excited just to be able to compete in races with my teammates during my senior year.
Something others might not know
My Grandfather taught me to play cribbage when I was 7 years old and we have played at least one game every week since.
Progression from 2019 to 2020
This preseason I tried to be smarter with my training, and focus on being proactive with taking proper care of my body and resting enough. We were also able to run as a team over the summer a few days each week, and having the opportunity to work with my teammates was just awesome. These elements helped me to be better prepared for the 2020 cross country season.
What comes next
I hope to be able to compete in outdoor track this spring for my final season. For college, I am still undecided as of now but plan to major in health sciences.
——
The Record’s Girls Cross-Country Runners of the Year
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Merrick Hemond
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Merrick Hemond
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Becca Green
2017: Lyndon’s Zosia Prince
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Becca Green
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Annie Cunningham
2014: White Mountains’ Jessica Schanlaber
2013: St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Bornstein
