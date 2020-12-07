About Nelson
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Groton
Parents: Henry and Maureen. My dad has been my coach for a large part of my golf career and my favorite event every year is playing in the Vermont Amateur with him as my caddy.
Siblings: Will, 13
Season Highlights
Home cooking.
Nelson Eaton whipped up a championship-worthy performance on his home course, firing a 3-over 74 to become a Division I champion at the Vermont state high school golf championships on a windy, rain-soaked day at Country Club of Barre.
The St. Johnsbury Academy senior, playing in his first state championship, shared the crown with playing partner and friend, Austin Giroux of North Country.
Eaton and Giroux finished four strokes better than Champlain Valley teammates Evan Forrest and Alex Leonard and Rutland’s Dillon Moore, who all shot 78s. Forrest on Oct. 1 won the D-I sectional (state qualifier) at Neshobe, edging runner-up Eaton (71) and Giroux (75).
Eaton was happy with his round and satisfied to share the crown with Giroux.
“I drove it really well,” Eaton said. “Off the tee, I was pretty much perfect. Really the only thing that didn’t go right today was my short putts, but I am happy with it, especially with the rain and stuff.
“It’s good to tie for the win. Me and Austin were both saying like we don’t want to beat each other or lose to each other, we’re happy with the tie.”
Familiarity gave Eaton a slight edge headed into the 18-hole event. The Groton native is a member of the Country Club of Barre.
“It helped me a lot on the greens, especially knowing where every putt was going to go and where to hit it on each hole,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve played this course a bunch of times, probably 50 to 100 times. That really helped me just knowing where to hit the ball.”
Describe the 2020 golf season
Although it was not the season I imagined, I can say that it was my most memorable by far. For me and the other seniors on the team, it was certainly disappointing to not be able to play more, but I think we were closer as a team than we have been in the past. I am also very thankful for the support from my teammates throughout the season, especially my de facto co-captain and one of my best friends, Brady Beck. He was integral to ensuring that I didn’t take myself too seriously, which really helped me to be more relaxed when I was playing in the high-pressure moments at the state championship. Coach Racenet was also there for me every step of the way, keeping me in the moment and constantly reminding me to take it one shot at a time because it doesn’t help to think too far ahead.
What will you remember most about being a state champ in 2020
After a summer in which I didn’t play up to the standard I set for myself going into it, it felt really good to know that I can play well in a high-stakes situation, something that I think will help me in the future. It was also great to share it with Austin, someone who I’ve known and been playing golf with for a long time. Finally, it means a lot to win in my senior year because it was one of my goals to win a state championship, so fulfilling that is a great feeling. I was also honored to be able to give Dr. Howell her first state championship as headmaster at the Academy, and I hope there will be many more for her to enjoy in the future.
Was there more pressure during state, given it was the only tournament of the season
There was more pressure this year for sure, but more of it probably relates to the fact that it was my last chance to be able to bring a state championship to the school. The way the golf season works ensures that there is going to be a lot more pressure on the state championship because the majority of matches we play during the season don’t have much bearing on the team’s or an individual’s success at states. It also helped that we played at the Country Club of Barre this year, a course which I am very familiar with after working there this summer and playing almost every day. My knowledge of the course helped to eliminate some of the pressure because there weren’t any unknowns with where to place the ball, and knowing how the ball was going to react on the greens was essential to my feeling more relaxed during the round.
What is the best part of your game
I have been really pleased with my progression on wedge shots this year (inside 130 yards) and I am most confident in that part of my game in knowing that I can give myself a good chance of getting up-and-down in 2 every time I have a wedge in my hand.
Which part needs the most work
My mental approach to putting needs a lot of work. I worked with Dave Jankowski at Burlington a few times over the summer to improve my technique, which I feel sound about now. However, putting is more about confidence than being technically perfect, and that is something I have struggled with in the past and am actively trying to correct.
Best score of season
66 (5-under par) at Barre. It wasn’t during an explicit practice for the team but I was preparing for the state tournament.
Favorite course you didn’t get to play in fall 2020
My favorite course in Vermont is Green Mountain National in Killington. It’s a challenge and a really fun course at the same time and I always have a good experience there. I was hoping to be able to play there but there aren’t high school matches at Green Mountain very often.
Best shot of state tournament
Honestly, my best shot was one I probably shouldn’t have been trying, given the stakes of the tournament. I walked off the 7th green after a birdie at even-par, and I knew from experience that with the prevailing wind, I would have a chance of driving the 380-yard par-4 8th hole. I had tried a few times in practice rounds but had never been able to get the line right, but I made the choice to hit the driver anyway and risk making a high score on the hole with an easy 3 also in play if I hit a good shot. It worked to perfection that time and I was able to make a 2-putt for birdie, which really gave me confidence and momentum going into the rest of the round.
Best save of state tournament
I was really close with Austin all day, but he had a one-shot advantage going into the 12th hole. I missed the green right to a right-side pin, making the chip nearly impossible. I didn’t want to compound errors so I took my medicine and chipped to about 20 feet. I then made the putt to save par and keep myself from falling further behind.
Best putt of state tournament
It didn’t actually go in, but my putt for birdie on the 17th was the best I hit all day. We were tied after the 16th hole, and I wanted to make a birdie on one of the last two holes to try and win outright. I set myself up with a good chance from below the hole on 17, and I thought I made the putt when I hit it, but it just lipped out on the low side.
What’s next
I am planning to play golf in college. I have been in serious conversation with the coaches at both Bentley and Tufts, but I am yet to make a decision. To finish my junior career, I am going to represent Vermont and the Academy at New Englands next summer, and I have also been invited to the National High School Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in June, an opportunity I am very excited to take advantage of.
