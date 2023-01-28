St. J’s Perez Crowned At Vt. State Throws Championship
St. Johnsbury Academy's Diego Perez was crowned an individual state champion at the Vermont Division I state throws championship in the SJA Field House on Saturday. (Photo by Steve Legge)

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy’s Diego Perez was crowned an individual state champion at the Vermont Division I state throws championship in the SJA Field House on Saturday.

Perez, a junior, claimed first place in the boys weight throw with a distance of 14.24 meters. North Country’s Caden Colburn finished second in the event at 11.99 and St. J teammate Gideon Pearson (9.26) was fourth.

