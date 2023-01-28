St. J’s Perez Crowned At Vt. State Throws Championship

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy’s Diego Perez was crowned an individual state champion at the Vermont Division I state throws championship in the SJA Field House on Saturday.
Perez, a junior, claimed first place in the boys weight throw with a distance of 14.24 meters. North Country’s Caden Colburn finished second in the event at 11.99 and St. J teammate Gideon Pearson (9.26) was fourth.
Perez set a PR by over 2 meters while Pearson best his by 1.5.
In shot put, Hilltoppers Jaden Beardsley (12.55) and Perez (12.32) finished fifth and sixth. Winslow Sightler of Burlington won with a throw of 15.94.
On the girls side, Brooke White earned a runner-up finish in the D-I weight throw with a toss of 10.03 behind winner Tess Adams of Essex (10.31). Teammate Fernanda Bustamante (8.89) and NC’s Josi Fortin (8.68) and Naiara Aragon (8.49) were fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.
Lake Region’s Sylvie Brownlow (6.82) was fourth in D-II weight throw.
Adams earned the sweep, winning shot put with a throw of 9.69.
Track events, along with remaining field events — long jump, triple jump, and high jump — will be contested on Saturday, Feb. 4 at University of Vermont beginning at 2:30. The result’s from Saturday’s meet will be combined with next weekend’s results in compiling team scores for the overall indoor track and field state titles.
In boys team results, St. J leads with 17 points. Burlington sits at 16, Essex 15 and North Country 8. On the girls side, Essex has 26 points. St. J and South Burlington are second with 12, Burlington has 8 and North Country 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.