From left, St. Johnsbury's Tom Forster, Avery Tomczyk, Ellie Rice and Clara Andre listen in during the season opener against Champlain Valley. Forster, Rice and Andre will represent Vermont on Saturday in the Twin State senior all-star game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury’s Clara Andre and Ellie Rice have one more lacrosse game to play.
Two of the Hilltopper senior captains are among the roster of Vermont’s top graduated seniors who will compete against New Hampshire in the annual Byrne Cup rivalry series on Saturday at Hanover High School.
The Twin State doubleheader begins with the girls game at 12:30 p.m. The boys game follows at 3.
St. Johnsbury head coach Tom Forster is on the three-person Vermont coaching staff.
Admission is free for both games but donations are encouraged.
BFA-St. Albans: Rachel Needleman, Sophie Zemianek. Burr and Burton: Annabelle Gray, Francesca Levitas, Tatum Sands. Champlain Valley: Chloe Snipes, Neva Williams. Hartford: Caroline Hamilton, Sarah Howe, Abigail Vanderpot. Middlebury: Ivy Doran, Sophie Larocque. Mount Abraham/Vergennes: Elena Bronson, Ava Doherty-Konczal, Halle Huizenga. Mount Anthony: Alexis Harrington. Rutland: Olivia Calvin. St. Johnsbury: Clara Andre, Ellie Rice. South Burlington: Sam Crane, Mercedes Rozzi.
Coaches: Tom Forster, St. Johnsbury; Anjie Soucy, South Burlington; Hillary Wheeler, Harwood.
NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRLS
Bishop Guertin: Rylee Bouvier, Natalie Coutu, Delaney Ramalho. Bow: Jessica Chamberlin. ConVal: Sarah Holdredge. Derryfield: Casey Benson. Exeter: Erin McIIroy. Hollis Brookline: Nicole Heiter, Abbie Ogren. Hopkinton: Annie Higginbotham. Lebanon: Clara Smyrski. Pinkerton: Allison Lamphere, Lauren Sweeney. Portsmouth: Mia Smith. Souhegan: Sierra Kimball, Elle Stevenson. Windham: Isabella Connelly.
