St. J’s Thornton-Sherman, Boyden Run At Northeast Regional

BRONX, N.Y. — A pair of St. Johnsbury Academy runners finished their strong high school careers against the region’s best competition.
Senior Evan Thornton-Sherman and Hilltopper classmate Hale Boyden competed Saturday in the 42nd annual Eastbay Northeast Regional Cross Country Championships.
Thornton-Sherman, the Vermont individual Division I state champion, finished in 16 minutes, 17 seconds to finish 42nd on the 5,000-meter course at Van Cortlandt Park. Boyden placed 107th in 17:16, as Vermont finished sixth as a team.
Gavin Sherry, a senior from West Hartford, Conn., took the title in the boys championship in 15:05, shattering the course record and breaking two-time Olympian Donn Cabral’s 2007 standard of 15:09. Marco Langon of New Jersey finished second (15:09) and Gitch Hayes of New York finished third in 15:18.
Senior Aiden Puffer (Manchester, Conn.) finished sixth.
Thornton-Sherman, running XC and track for the University of Maine next fall, got out well, but struggled a bit after the first mile. He was top 30 until the final kilometer. He finished as the top Vermonter.
Angelina Perez of New Jersey won the girls race in 17:21. Zariel Macchia of New York finished second in 17:42, and Juliette Whittaker of Maryland placed third in 17:44.
The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls qualified to compete against runners from the South, Midwest and West Regional meets in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 11 in San Diego, Calif.
