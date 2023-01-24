St. J’s Thornton-Sherman Clocks Record Time In 800

Andrew Thornton-Sherman on Sunday ran the fastest-ever indoor 800 meters by a Vermont high school athlete, winning the track and field event at the Greater Boston Track Club Invitational at Harvard University.
The St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore clocked a time of one minute, 55.93 seconds, earning a qualifying time for nationals in a field loaded with Vermont’s best high school mid-distance runners.
“His goal was a qualifying time for the emerging elite at NB Nationals,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “On the ride down I told him to focus on running 1:58 to qualify, not the other guys. They went out a bit slow with Matthew Servin leading through 400 at 59 seconds, so Andrew took the lead and held off Kelton Poirier (Essex star) to qualify for the championship race at Nationals as a sophomore.”
Hilltoppers Jaden Beardsley and Gerardo Fernandez showed versatility by qualifying for the state championship meet in new events: high jump and triple jump.
“This fills big holes for us as we prep for a battle with Essex at state on Feb. 4,” Langmaid said.
The SJA 4x200 relay of Andrew Bugbee, Fernandez, Thornton-Sherman and Wilder Thomas improved their Division-I leading time (1:35.35) while placing second.
Brooke White led the Hilltoppers girls, winning the 300 meters (43.76) and placing third in triple jump.
White, Peyton Qualter, Anasofia Perez and Willa Kantrowitz placed fourth with a season-best time (1:59.92) in the 4x200 relay.
St. J hosts the Vermont throws state championship on Saturday at 10 a.m., in the Field House.
