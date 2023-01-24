St. J’s Thornton-Sherman Clocks Record Time In 800

Andrew Thornton-Sherman at Harvard University. (Contributed photo)

Andrew Thornton-Sherman on Sunday ran the fastest-ever indoor 800 meters by a Vermont high school athlete, winning the track and field event at the Greater Boston Track Club Invitational at Harvard University.

The St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore clocked a time of one minute, 55.93 seconds, earning a qualifying time for nationals in a field loaded with Vermont’s best high school mid-distance runners.

