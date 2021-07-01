St. J’s Thornton-Sherman To Challenge Nation’s Best At Iconic Hayward Field

EUGENE, Oregon — America’s best track and field athletes, including Vermont Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre, took center stage this past week at the U.S. Olympic Trials at iconic Hayward Field.
Now it’s Evan Thornton-Sherman’s turn.
The St. Johnsbury Academy rising senior will get his shot against the nation’s best high schoolers at the newly-renovated, state-of-the-art track and field venue on the University of Oregon campus. Thornton-Sherman will compete in the 2-mile championship on Saturday night at the 30th annual National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s Outdoor Nationals, an elite high school championship meet that runs Wednesday through Saturday.
There are 43 entrants in the 2-mile championship round (competitors needed qualifying time to enter).
Thornton-Sherman is the Division I state record holder in the 3,000 meters and is coming off victories in the 1,500 and 3,000 at the Vermont D-I state championship in early June. He is the top seed in the first of three heats Saturday night.
“My goals on Saturday are to win my heat and to break 9:10,” he said.
The temperature is slated to hit 90 degrees on Saturday, though that’s 20 degrees cooler than it was last weekend when the U.S. Olympic Trials were delayed because of the heat.
“I’ve been training in the heat for the past month, so I am ready,” Thornton-Sherman said.
Race time is slated for 7:45 p.m. (EST). It can be live-streamed at theoutdoornationals.runnerspace.com.
The meet schedule was structured to give each event group its own day of competition. Wednesday was the designated day for throws events, Thursday was for jumps, Friday is for sprints and hurdles, and Saturday is for distance races. Relay races and the decathlon and heptathlon are spread over four days.
Also competing are Essex standouts Wyatt Lamell (decathlon) and Brady Martisus (2000-meter steeplechase). Lamell was in second place after Wednesday’s opening decathlon events.
The NCAA Division I Track and Field Championship was also held at Hayward Field on June 9-12.
