St. J’s Wendell to play college hoops in New York

After starring in Vermont, Logan Wendell is headed to New York to play college hoops.
The St. Johnsbury Academy senior guard revealed on Sunday he’ll compete for the NCAA Division III Ithaca College Bombers.
“I am most excited to go out and compete at the college level,” Wendell said. “I am really happy with my high school career and I want to try and do amazing things at the next level, too. I’m really excited to size people up on the next level, too, and try and prove myself as an elite player early on.”
He was elite this winter in Vermont.
The 6-foot, 160-pound Bradford native averaged 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game while leading the Hilltoppers to within a basket of their second straight Division I basketball title.
The 18-year-old was an All-Metro first-team selection, a VBCA senior all-star and became just the third Hilltopper male to be Gatorade’s pick for the top boys hoops player in Vermont — joining Taylor Coppenrath in 2000 and two-time winner Tony Orciari in 1996 and ‘97. He was also named the Caledonian-Record’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
His 25-point-per-game scoring average is the highest of any St. J player since Coppenrath’s 1999-2000 season and Henry Dalrymple’s playing days in the early 1980s.
Wendell is heading to a winning program.
Ithaca this past season reached the second round of the NCAA D-III tournament after earning the program’s first Liberty League title while tying a program record with 24 victories.
Bombers head coach Jim Mullins retired in early April, exiting as the program’s all-time winningest coach with 353 victories. Fifth-year assistant coach Sean Burton was named as Mullins’ successor and he’ll return all but three players.
“Ithaca won their conference last year and I really wanted to go to a competitive program that really wanted me,” Wendell said. “The coach is someone who has showed a lot of faith in me as an athlete and I see him as someone that I would love to compete for everyday.
“Outside of basketball, Ithaca is a fantastic school. Academically it is a dream fit for me, and as someone who wants to become a coach, Ithaca has fantastic connections that will help put me in a position to succeed beyond just basketball.”
Wendell had been mulling a college destination for months. He believes he’s found the right fit.
“There was a lot of schools that I loved, including Springfield, Arcadia, Messiah, and some light conversation with University of Vermont as well,” he said. “Ultimately some stuff took place where some schools fell off the board and this helped me land on Ithaca, which is a choice I could not be more excited about.”
