The St. Johnsbury School 8th-grade boys Red team and 6th-grade boys team won the 7/8 boys and 5/6 boys championships, respectively, at the Good Shepherd January Thaw Basketball Invitational on Jan. 24-26 at Good Shepherd Catholic School. The 8th-grade boys team also won the 7/8 Boys Battle to Barcelona Tournament Jan. 18 at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.