Damian Alford Page is congratulated by teammates after an error led to him scoring off his sixth-inning triple during St. Johnsbury's 2-1 loss to Central Vermont in a Little League 10U all-star District IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. J's Owen Croteau fires up his teammates after advancing to second base during St. Johnsbury's 2-1 loss to Central Vermont in a Little League 10U all-star District IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Third baseman Lukas Coburn, left, tracks down an errant throw during St. Johnsbury's 2-1 loss to Central Vermont in a Little League 10U all-star District IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. J's Curtis Pilner connects on a bunt attempt as Central Vermont tops St. Johnsbury 2-1 in a Little League 10U all-star District IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. J's Barrett Somers barehands a ground ball during St. Johnsbury's 2-1 loss to Central Vermont in a Little League 10U all-star District IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Central Vermont tops St. Johnsbury 2-1 in a Little League 10U all-star Distrcit IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Central Vermont tops St. Johnsbury 2-1 in a Little League 10U all-star Distrcit IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Central Vermont tops St. Johnsbury 2-1 in a Little League 10U all-star Distrcit IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Central Vermont tops St. Johnsbury 2-1 in a Little League 10U all-star Distrcit IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Central Vermont tops St. Johnsbury 2-1 in a Little League 10U all-star Distrcit IV tournament game in Craftsbury on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The two teams meet again on Friday night in a do-or-die showdown. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
CRAFTSBURY — Central Vermont’s Tanner Alberghini spoiled St. Johnsbury’s initial bid at winning the Little League 10U District IV baseball championship in Craftsbury on Wednesday.
Needing to beat St. J twice in the double-elimination format, Central Vermont took care of business in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel, forcing a winner-take-all championship rematch Friday night.
Alberghini was dominant on the mound, getting his first seven outs via strikeout. After being intentionally walked his first two at-bats, Alberghini finally got his chance in the fifth inning, helping his own cause and cranking an inside-the-park home run to give Central Vermont a 1-0 lead.
St. J’s Owen Tucker got the start for St. J, keeping the game scoreless before swapping positions with catcher Barrett Somers. Tucker got help from third baseman Lukas Coburn who made a diving catch for the first out of the ballgame.
Somers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third by striking out the side. Somers recorded 12 of his 13 outs by strikeout, including matching Alberghini’s seven-straight start.
Central Vermont managed to tack on another run in the top of the sixth when Jacob Dunkling scored on a wild pitch. In the bottom half of the inning, St. J’s attempt at a last-inning rally fell short. Damian Alford Page managed to cut the deficit in half, crushing a ball off of new pitcher Shahab Majboor and over the right-fielders head. His launch resulted in a stand-up triple followed by an errant throw that granted him an extra base and a run scored.
With the 2-1 defeat, St. Johnsbury will have another chance to claim the championship as it squares off with Central Vermont one more time, Friday night in Craftsbury. Earlier in the tournament, St. J beat Central 2-1 in eight innings.
