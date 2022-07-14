CRAFTSBURY — Central Vermont’s Tanner Alberghini spoiled St. Johnsbury’s initial bid at winning the Little League 10U District IV baseball championship in Craftsbury on Wednesday.

Needing to beat St. J twice in the double-elimination format, Central Vermont took care of business in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel, forcing a winner-take-all championship rematch Friday night.

Alberghini was dominant on the mound, getting his first seven outs via strikeout. After being intentionally walked his first two at-bats, Alberghini finally got his chance in the fifth inning, helping his own cause and cranking an inside-the-park home run to give Central Vermont a 1-0 lead.

St. J’s Owen Tucker got the start for St. J, keeping the game scoreless before swapping positions with catcher Barrett Somers. Tucker got help from third baseman Lukas Coburn who made a diving catch for the first out of the ballgame.

Somers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third by striking out the side. Somers recorded 12 of his 13 outs by strikeout, including matching Alberghini’s seven-straight start.

Central Vermont managed to tack on another run in the top of the sixth when Jacob Dunkling scored on a wild pitch. In the bottom half of the inning, St. J’s attempt at a last-inning rally fell short. Damian Alford Page managed to cut the deficit in half, crushing a ball off of new pitcher Shahab Majboor and over the right-fielders head. His launch resulted in a stand-up triple followed by an errant throw that granted him an extra base and a run scored.

With the 2-1 defeat, St. Johnsbury will have another chance to claim the championship as it squares off with Central Vermont one more time, Friday night in Craftsbury. Earlier in the tournament, St. J beat Central 2-1 in eight innings.

