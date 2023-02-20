St. J Squad Resets 4x400 Record

The St. Johnsbury Academy boys 4x400 relay team of Gerardo Fernendez, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee and Jaden Beardsley, set a new Vermont state record and school record with a converted time of 3:31.02 at the USATF New England Championships on Sunday at Harvard University. (Contributed photo)
This was an open meet, not the New England high school championships that will be held at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on March 4.
The Hilltoppers placed second while erasing the old record held by Sully Kiley, David Duong, Brandon Legendre and Dage Minors set in 2013.
Beardsley set a personal best in the 60-meter dash (7.28 seconds) placing eighth in a field of 62. Andrew Bugbee was 18th and Wilder Thomas 24th.
Fernandez placed sixth in the 800. Diego Perez set a PR in weight throw at 47-7 to place 10th. Thornton-Sherman was fifth in the 400 while Ryan Callaghan was 20th (PR).
Bugbee took 11th in the 200, Fernandez 15th, Beardsley 22nd and Thornton-Sherman 27th in the 200.
Carson Eames set at PR in the 3,000 placing 15th.
For the SJA girls, Brooke White set a PR in the triple jump to place second with Peyton Qualter in sixth. Brooke (sixth) and Qualter (22nd) also ran the 400,
Willa Kantrowitz placed 10 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a .4-second PR. Kantrowitz also set a PR in the 800, placing 15th while Wisteria Franklin was 28th and Johanna Marek 29th.
Fernanda Bustamante was sixth in women’s weight throw. The 4x400 relay team of White, Kantrowitz, Qualter and Franklin placed fourth with a season’s best by over 5 seconds.
Next up is the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y.
