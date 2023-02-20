St. J Squad Resets 4x400 Record

The St. Johnsbury Academy boys 4x400 relay team of Gerardo Fernendez, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee and Jaden Beardsley, set a new Vermont state record and school record with a converted time of 3:31.02 at the USATF New England Championships on Sunday at Harvard University. (Contributed photo)

This was an open meet, not the New England high school championships that will be held at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on March 4.

