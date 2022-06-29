St. J Star Runner Evan Thornton-Sherman Pockets Another Gatorade POY Honor

ST. JOHNSBURY — Evan Thornton-Sherman produced a historic, championship-filled senior season.
It’s only fitting the St. Johnsbury Academy star runner gets showered with one more accolade.
The 18-year-old Waterford native was named the 2022 Gatorade Vermont boys track and field player of the year on Wednesday morning.
Thornton-Sherman, headed to run track and field and cross country for University of Maine in the fall, is the fourth Hilltopper boy and first since Ken Bunnell (2007-08) to receive the award.
“I’m extremely humbled and honored to have been recognized by Gatorade,” Thornton-Sherman said. “This is an extremely special award to me because it takes into consideration of one’s character, academics and athleticism. In order to achieve this title, I had to put in extra work this spring both on the track and in the classroom.
“The Vermont distance competition was extremely strong the spring, and Ethan Mashtare, James Cilwik, and my teammate and friend Hale Boyden pushed me to achieve my goals for this season. My coach, Chip Langmaid, has given me unwavering support and national opportunities in this sport, and I am beyond grateful for the Gatorade POY award.”
The 5-foot-11, 130-pound runner set a state record in the 1,500 meters at the Division I state meet in June, leading the Hilltoppers to a second straight team title. Thornton-Sherman’s winning time of 3:51.51 ranked No. 6 nationally among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection. He also won the 3,000 meters and was part of the Hilltoppers’ winning 4x400 squad at the state meet.
Thornton-Sherman also earned All-American status, helping St. J’s distance medley relay to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor. He also ran to 10th place in the championship heat of the 5,000 meters.
He leaves SJA with six state records, including in the outdoor 3,000, the 4x800 and distance medley relay, as well as the indoor 1,500, 3,000 and 2-mile.
Named the 2021-22 Gatorade Vermont boys XC runner of the year in the fall after winning the D-I individual title and leading the Hilltoppers to their first XC team title in 63 years, Thornton-Sherman joins Hannah Rowe (XC, track) as the school’s only multi-season Gatorade winner.
“Evan has become the most driven athlete I have coached in my 30 years in track and field,” said St. J coach Chip Langmaid. “He trains relentlessly and is driven to become the best. He has attacked the Vermont record book with a vengeance. His determination and fearless style has pulled his competition beyond what they had dreamed prior to the season.”
The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
A saxophone player in the school band who maintained a weighted A average in the classroom, Thornton-Sherman helps run the St. J Academy Recreation Department’s summer track program. He has also volunteered locally as a lifeguard and at the Great Vermont Corn Maze.
Thornton-Sherman joins recent Gatorade Vermont track and field winners Wyatt Lamell (2020-21 and 2019-20, Essex), Simon Kissam (2018-19, Burlington), and Zane Russom (2017-18, Mount Mansfield), among the state’s list of former award winners.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Thornton-Sherman also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.
NOTE: Other Hilltopper Gatorade boys track and field winners include Mike Middleton (1992-93) and Nekai Durrant (1989-90).
